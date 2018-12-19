You are here

Anger in Iran after police arrest striking workers in overnight raids

Iran has been hit by strikes over working conditions in several key sectors. (AFP)
Updated 19 December 2018
Arab News
Anger in Iran after police arrest striking workers in overnight raids

  • After a series of rallies and protest meetings by the strikers, police raided workers’ homes overnight on Sunday and detained at least 30 men
Updated 19 December 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: Anger has erupted in Iran’s restive Khuzestan province after security forces arrested dozens of striking steel workers.

More than 4,000 employees at the National Steel Industrial Group in Ahvaz stopped work on Nov. 9 in a dispute over unpaid wages and benefits.

After a series of rallies and protest meetings by the strikers, police raided workers’ homes overnight on Sunday and detained at least 30 men.

The arrests were described as a “mark of infamy” by Iran’s Free Labor Union, a banned workers’ rights group.

“Instead of considering the demands of the oppressed and desperate workers, the entire government apparatus raided their homes in the middle of the night, terrorized their wives and children, and arrested the breadwinners,” the group said on social media.

“All those who 40 years ago took the destiny of our people in their own hands by claiming to be on the side of the downtrodden now shamelessly raid the homes of workers and put them in chains.”

The arrests were also raised in the Iranian Parliament. “This is a violation of the constitution,” said Alireza Mahjoub, head of Parliament’s labor faction. He called on Parliament to intervene to free the arrested workers.

The Ahvaz protests started shortly after a strike by workers at the Haft Tapeh sugar factory in nearby Shush over wage arrears and alleged criminal activity by new private owners.

Iran has been hit by strikes over working conditions in several key sectors this year, including education, mines, transport and the steel industry, mainly outside Tehran.

Last month judiciary chief Ayatollah Sadegh Larijani warned workers against creating “disorder.” They “should not allow their demands to become an excuse and an instrument for the enemy,” he said.

Topics: Iran

US Syria pullout will have wide ramifications

In this file photo taken on December 18, 2018, US President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion about school safety in the Roosevelt Room of the the White House in Washington, DC. (AFP)
Updated 43 min 45 sec ago
AFP
US Syria pullout will have wide ramifications

  • Trump's national security adviser, John Bolton, said in September that the US would keep a military presence in Syria as long as Iran was active there
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who remains concerned about Iranian efforts in the area, reacted in noncommittal fashion after talking with Trump by telephone
Updated 43 min 45 sec ago
AFP
WASHINGTON: The withdrawal of US troops in Syria will have an impact on the battlefield and well beyond, with wide-ranging geopolitical ramifications.
Here is a look at some of the likely effects of President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out the 2,000 US troops as he declared the defeat of the Daesh group:

Among the most alarmed at a US pullout will be Kurdish fighters who form the backbone of the Syrian Democratic Forces, an opposition force that has seized about a quarter of the country with Washington’s backing.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed this week to “remove” the Kurdish People’s Protection Units, which he sees as linked to the Kurdish Workers’ Party, or PKK, the force that has waged an insurgency inside Turkey since 1984.
Turkey had earlier been forced to tread cautiously in Syria, with any injury to US troops certain to trigger a crisis.
Hours after Trump’s announcement, the United States said it had approved a $3.5 billion missile package for Turkey, a NATO ally that had earlier angered the United States by signing an arms deal with Russia.

Kurdish fighters who were on the frontline of fighting the Daesh movement, will certainly shift focus if they come under attack from Turkey.
The United States has not announced an end to its air war in Syria, but it would be relying on significantly less intelligence without troops on the ground.
Critics of Trump’s decision noted that Daesh sprouted in Iraq after former president Barack Obama, also eager to end a foreign intervention started under his predecessor, withdrew.
Ilan Goldenberg, a former US diplomat now at the Center for a New American Security, said that a successor to Daesh could similarly re-emerge, prompting a fresh US intervention.
“We’re about to make the exact same mistake in the Middle East that we’ve been making again and again for the past 20 years,” he wrote on Twitter.

As the United States withdraws, Assad’s allies Russia and Iran have shown no sign of leaving.
Russia sees longtime ally Syria as a strategic asset in its quest to restore a global role, while Iran’s Shiite clerical state sees a religious imperative in fighting Sunni hard-liners and protecting President Bashar Assad, a member of the heterodox Alawite sect.
Jonas Parello-Plesner, a Danish diplomat at the Washington-based Hudson Institute, said that Trump’s move “would make Russia decisively the outside power-broker in Syria.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu quickly pledged to “defend ourselves” in Syria, an allusion to Israeli strikes on targets of Iran and its Lebanese-based ally Hezbollah.

While the Daesh group has lost virtually all of its territory in Syria, it is believed to have thousands of supporters who may carry out attacks overseas, often blending into local populations in Europe.
The US withdrawal leaves France, which still has a small contingent of special operations troops in Syria, and Britain, which according to media reports has quietly deployed a number of soldiers.
Former Belgian prime minister Guy Verhofstadt said a US withdrawal would be a victory for Russia, Iran, Turkey, Turkish proxies and the Syrian regime.
“Unsurprisingly, it leaves Europeans more vulnerable — and shows how wrong it is that we do not have a defense force able to help stabilize our immediate neighborhood,” he wrote on Twitter, amid French-led calls for a European-wide army separate from NATO.

Trump — much like Obama, despite his distaste for his predecessor — has called for an end to long-term foreign military interventions, which are costly and have limited support in the general public.
Trump’s decision nonetheless was condemned both by the rival Democrats, who said he had not thought through his decision, and Republicans, who feared the geopolitical effects.
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, usually a loyal supporter of Trump, charged that Daesh was not defeated and that a withdrawal would embolden Iran and abandon Kurdish allies.

Topics: United States of America Syria Iran Daesh Turkey Kurd forces

