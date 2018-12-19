Organization of Islamic Cooperation pledges to continue supporting UN

JEDDAH: The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomes the adoption of a resolution on cooperation between the UN and the OIC at the plenary session of the UN General Assembly on Dec. 13.
The resolution urges the UN system to cooperate with the OIC in areas of mutual interest and invites the UN to consider providing increased technical assistance to the OIC and its subsidiary organs.
It further affirms that both organizations share a common goal of promoting and facilitating the Middle East peace process. They also share a common objective of seeking peaceful and political solutions to other conflicts in accordance with the UN Charter.
