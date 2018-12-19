Organization of Islamic Cooperation pledges to continue supporting UN

You are here

United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, US, September 20, 2017.
Updated 20 December 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomes the adoption of a resolution on cooperation between the UN and the OIC at the plenary session of the UN General Assembly on Dec. 13.
The resolution urges the UN system to cooperate with the OIC in areas of mutual interest and invites the UN to consider providing increased technical assistance to the OIC and its subsidiary organs.
It further affirms that both organizations share a common goal of promoting and facilitating the Middle East peace process. They also share a common objective of seeking peaceful and political solutions to other conflicts in accordance with the UN Charter.

Saudi Ambassador Walid bin Abdullah Bukhari presents his credentials to Lebanese President Michel Aoun in Beirut on Wednesday.
Updated 20 December 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: Lebanese President Michel Aoun received the credentials of Saudi Ambassador Walid bin Abdullah Bukhari in Beirut on Wednesday. Bukhari had been the charge d’ affaires of the Saudi Embassy in Lebanon since March 12. 

Saudi Arabia and Lebanon enjoy cordial ties. Recently, Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri highlighted the potential for strong commercial and investment ties between the two countries at a conference in London.

He described his relationship with Saudi Arabia as a good one: “I believe that the Saudi market is a good market for Lebanon. 

“We have prepared many agreements that we will be signing with Saudi Arabia as soon as we form an administration. When we form a government, we will see Saudi Arabia taking some serious steps toward Lebanon.

“We want to prepare Lebanon as a platform for foreign companies to come and invest in, and make Lebanon a hub for them to take advantage of reconstruction in Syria, Iraq and even Libya.”

