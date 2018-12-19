You are here

  • Home
  • Muslim World League, UNHCR join hands on refugee management
﻿

Muslim World League, UNHCR join hands on refugee management

Mohammed al-Issa, head of the Muslim World League (MWL) speaks during an interview with Reuters at a hotel in Paris, France, November 23, 2017. (REUTERS)
Updated 20 December 2018
Mohammed Al-Sulami
0

Muslim World League, UNHCR join hands on refugee management

  • MWL has implemented an urgent relief campaign distributing food baskets to more than 40,000 refugees from Central Africa who are residing in the refugee camps on Chad’s borders
  • MWL recently launched a heart surgery program for the elderly, assistance for 14,000 orphans, and implemented a program to fight disease in Sudan’s eastern state of Kassala
Updated 20 December 2018
Mohammed Al-Sulami
0

JEDDAH: The Muslim World League (MWL) conducted a workshop to provide training to its staff in accordance with the best international professional standards.
The workshop was organized in cooperation with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and covers several areas of MWL’s operation such as international refugee assistance and protection, camp management and community awareness.
The event was organized in line with the directives of MWL Secretary-General Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa and under the supervision of the International Organization for Relief, Welfare and Development.
The workshop also aimed at improving the performance and work environment at the MWL. Around 45 trainees from various departments and programs took part in the program.
A number of UNHCR international panelists conducted the workshop, which included three conferences on the functions and categories of the MWL’s beneficiaries. It also included conferences on camp management, location, size and design, as well as the required time for the implementation of the programs and the responsibility of local and international nongovernmental institutions or authorities.
The conferences also helped develop a better understanding of international humanitarian laws, human resources assessment, community awareness and resource development, in addition to practical training and rapid interactive training.
The speakers praised the efforts of the MWL in the field of humanitarian work, and expressed their satisfaction over the skills of the organization’s staff.
The UNHCR organized two training sessions last year in coordination with International Organization for Relief, Welfare and Development on the legal protection of refugees.
MWL has implemented an urgent relief campaign distributing food baskets to more than 40,000 refugees from Central Africa who are residing in the refugee camps on Chad’s borders.
It has been providing relief since the beginning of the armed conflict in Central Africa and the displacement of its residents to neighboring countries, including Chad.
It is the only international humanitarian organization that is still providing aid for Central Africans, with the big support of relevant governmental and security bodies in Chad, while all other organizations have stopped their work on the borders for different reasons.
MWL has pledged to continue aiding the displaced Central Africans, no matter how dangerous the conditions get, as it strongly believes in the greatness of its humanitarian mission and the cause of the Islamic religion that is tolerant toward all religions and races.
MWL recently launched a heart surgery program for the elderly, assistance for 14,000 orphans, and implemented a program to fight disease in Sudan’s eastern state of Kassala.
It also inaugurated a project to fight disease in Kassala following a call by the Sudanese Prime Minister Omar Al-Bashir for humanitarian organizations to help combat chikungunya in the area.

Topics: Muslim World League (MWL) UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)

Related

0
Middle-East
OIC, MWL condemn Israel’s nation-state law as racist and illegal
0
Middle-East
MWL rejects UN report on children in conflict

Saudi ambassador to Lebanon presents credentials to president

Saudi Ambassador Walid bin Abdullah Bukhari presents his credentials to Lebanese President Michel Aoun in Beirut on Wednesday. (SPA)
Updated 20 December 2018
Arab News
0

Saudi ambassador to Lebanon presents credentials to president

  • Saudi Ambassador Walid bin Abdullah Bukhari was previously d’ affaires of the Saudi Embassy in Lebanon
Updated 20 December 2018
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Lebanese President Michel Aoun received the credentials of Saudi Ambassador Walid bin Abdullah Bukhari in Beirut on Wednesday. Bukhari had been the charge d’ affaires of the Saudi Embassy in Lebanon since March 12. 

Saudi Arabia and Lebanon enjoy cordial ties. Recently, Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri highlighted the potential for strong commercial and investment ties between the two countries at a conference in London.

He described his relationship with Saudi Arabia as a good one: “I believe that the Saudi market is a good market for Lebanon. 

“We have prepared many agreements that we will be signing with Saudi Arabia as soon as we form an administration. When we form a government, we will see Saudi Arabia taking some serious steps toward Lebanon.

“We want to prepare Lebanon as a platform for foreign companies to come and invest in, and make Lebanon a hub for them to take advantage of reconstruction in Syria, Iraq and even Libya.”

Topics: Arab News

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
More Saudi aid for Syrian kids in Lebanon
0
Middle-East
Lebanon’s Bassil says Aoun-Hariri partnership will lead to government

Latest updates

Canadian citizen gets 40 years in prison in NYC terror plot
0
US Syria pullout will have wide ramifications
0
London’s Gatwick Airport completely shut after drones seen
0
With fresh sanctions and increasing isolation, 2018 was the year Iran was tamed
0
What We Are Reading Today: Beyond the Beat
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.