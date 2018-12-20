Saudi ambassador to Lebanon presents credentials to president

JEDDAH: Lebanese President Michel Aoun received the credentials of Saudi Ambassador Walid bin Abdullah Bukhari in Beirut on Wednesday. Bukhari had been the charge d’ affaires of the Saudi Embassy in Lebanon since March 12.

Saudi Arabia and Lebanon enjoy cordial ties. Recently, Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri highlighted the potential for strong commercial and investment ties between the two countries at a conference in London.

He described his relationship with Saudi Arabia as a good one: “I believe that the Saudi market is a good market for Lebanon.

“We have prepared many agreements that we will be signing with Saudi Arabia as soon as we form an administration. When we form a government, we will see Saudi Arabia taking some serious steps toward Lebanon.

“We want to prepare Lebanon as a platform for foreign companies to come and invest in, and make Lebanon a hub for them to take advantage of reconstruction in Syria, Iraq and even Libya.”