Disgraced Aussie Smith barred from Bangladesh T20 league

Steve Smith was handed a year-long international ban for his role in a ball-tampering scandal that rocked Australian cricket in March. (AFP/File)
Updated 20 December 2018
AFP
Disgraced Aussie Smith barred from Bangladesh T20 league

  • Smith had signed for Comilla Victorians to play in the next edition of the BPL starting on January 5
  • He was expected to join the team as a replacement for Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik
Updated 20 December 2018
AFP
DHAKA: Bangladesh’s Cricket Board said on Thursday it has barred former Australian captain Steve Smith from the forthcoming Bangladesh Premier League Twenty20 tournament following an objection raised by some franchises.
Smith, serving a one-year ban from international cricket and Australia’s domestic Sheffield Shield and Big Bash League, had signed for Comilla Victorians to play in the next edition of the BPL starting on January 5.
He was expected to join the team in mid-January for the second phase of the BPL as a replacement for Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.
“The rule of the tournament is that if a franchise takes a replacement, his name should be in the list of initial players’ draft. But Smith’s name was not there, ” said Bangladesh Cricket Board chief Nizamuddin Chowdhury.
“Some franchises raised objection about it. So we have to bar him from playing the BPL,” he said.
Australia’s ex-vice captain David Warner will however play in the BPL — which concludes on February 8, 2019 — having signed for the Sylhet Sixers as one of their two pre-draft signings.
Smith and Warner were handed a year-long international ban for their roles in a ball-tampering scandal that rocked Australian cricket in March.
The BPL was expected to be Smith’s third T20 league outing — after Canada’s Global T20 and the Caribbean Premier League — since the ban was imposed.
He also recently signed for the Pakistan Super League, which will be played in February and March.
The BPL, which started in 2011, was hit by allegations of match-fixing in its early years.
After a suspension, the tournament resumed in 2015 and has since been staged without serious controversy.

Gareth Bale scores hat-trick as Real Madrid beat Kashima 3-1 at FIFA Club World Cup

Updated 19 December 2018
Arab News
Gareth Bale scores hat-trick as Real Madrid beat Kashima 3-1 at FIFA Club World Cup

  • Madrid qualified for the tournament between the top teams on each continent in large part thanks to Bale
  • Wednesday’s game was a rematch of the 2016 final, when Madrid needed extra time to beat Kashima 4-2
Updated 19 December 2018
Arab News
ABU DHABI: Gareth Bale put Real Madrid back in the final of the Club World Cup by scoring a hat-trick to lead the team to a comfortable 3-1 win over Japan’s Kashima Antlers on Wednesday.
Madrid qualified for the tournament between the top teams on each continent in large part thanks to Bale, who scored twice in the 3-1 win over Liverpool in May’s Champions League final.
Bale scored his first goal against Kashima just before half-time and added two more quickly after the break to decide the match.
“It’s an important victory,” Bale said. “We knew it would be a difficult game against a team that would make it difficult for us, so we just had to be professionals and get to the final.
“We had to work hard to win and I’m happy with the victory.”
When asked about his performance and his hat-trick, the Welshman said: “It’s great on a personal level but most important is to help the team to reach the final.”
Madrid will next play host side Al-Ain on Saturday, when the European champions will be heavily favored to claim a fourth club world title.
“I’m happy for the three great goals by Bale, and for the strength and consistency showed by the team,” said Madrid manager Santiago Solari.
Solari said that another world title would be “a prize for this team that has given its fans so much and accomplished the feat of winning three straight Champions Leagues. Adding three straight Club World Cups would be “fantastic.”
He added: “I am not worried about Al-Ain, but I expect good competition. They were able to beat Wellington and River Plate and are now in the final. We will have to be as competitive as today to win the trophy.”
Wednesday’s game was a rematch of the 2016 final, when Madrid needed extra time to beat Kashima 4-2.
This time they had no trouble.
Kashima had a promising start as Serginho shot just wide and Gen Shoji almost reached a corner kick that would have left him with a pointblank header in the third minute.
Madrid, however, took control and started probing the right side as Bale’s speed proved too much to handle.
Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos sent headers wide before Bale exchanged a quick pair of passes with Marcelo to score off the far post in the 43rd minute.
Bale’s second goal in the 53rd minute came after two horrible passes by Kashima defenders left their goalkeeper stranded and he added his third two minutes later after Marcelo found him alone in the box.
Bale was replaced by Marco Asensio, who later had to leave with an apparent leg injury.
Kashima’s Shoma Doi then closed the scoring with a goal in the 78th minute.
The match was interrupted in stoppage time when two fans ran onto the field toward Benzema and Marcelo. They were quickly removed by stadium security.
Kashima coach Goi Oiwa took responsibility for the result, saying: “In the match, soon after it started, we had chances, but we couldn’t finish.
“If we scored first, the result would have been different. We let the momentum go, we gave mental room to our opponents and we allowed them to take the lead. I am disappointed.”
On Tuesday, Al Ain caused a major upset by beating River Plate of Argentina on penalties.

