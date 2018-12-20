You are here

Suspects in murder of Scandinavian women in Morocco pledged allegiance to Daesh

Tour guide Rachid shows the sight Thursday Dec. 20, 2018, where he says one of the women where found in the murder of two Scandinavian hikers whose bodies were found at a camp in Morocco's High Atlas mountains, about 10 Km (six miles) from the remote village of Imlil, Morocco. (AP)
RABAT: Moroccan investigators said Thursday they have arrested three fugitive suspects in the grisly murder of two Scandinavian hikers as they follow a link to extremism.

The suspects in the murder of two Scandinavian women in Morocco pledged allegiance to Daesh, the country’s general prosecutor said in a statement.
The arrests in the city of Marrakesh on Thursday morning follow a first arrest on Monday of a man suspected of belonging to an extremist group, hours after the discovery of the two women's bodies in the High Atlas mountains.
"The suspects have been arrested" and investigators are in the process of "verifying the terrorist motive, which is supported by the evidence and the findings of enquiries," a statement from Morocco's central judicial investigations office said.
The bodies of Danish student Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, 24, and 28-year-old Maren Ueland from Norway were found on Monday, after the women had pitched their tent at an isolated mountain site two hours walk from the tourist village of Imlil.
Moroccan police have focused on the terrorism line of inquiry since arresting the first suspect on Monday in a poor neighbourhood of the region's main city of Marrakesh, which is a magnet for foreign tourists.
"The radical Islamist line has not been removed, because of the profile of the (first) suspect arrested and the three" others, who have links to radical Islamic circles, a source close to the investigation told AFP on Wednesday.
Investigators released profiles of the three fugitives late on Wednesday as they launched an intensified manhunt.
In one of the black and white photos circulated by the authorities, one of the suspects wears long white clothing and a white skullcap, and has a long beard.
A second suspect also has a long beard, while the third has a thin face and a goatee.
All three hail from Marrakesh, and one of them had "a court record linked to terrorist acts", police spokesman Boubker Sabik said.
A source close to the investigation told AFP that "the arrests highlight the efficiency of the security forces".
Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen denounced what he called a "beastly crime".
Addressing reporters on Thursday morning, Rasmussen said "like the whole world, we react with consternation, disgust and a profound sadness."
Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg condemned what she called a "brutal and meaningless attack on innocents".
Authorities are still determining the authenticity of a grisly video posted on social media allegedly showing the murder of one of the women, an investigation source said.
The killings have sparked fears of a hit to Morocco's crucial tourist sector -- which accounts for 10 percent of national income -- as the kingdom's relative security has always been a major selling point.
"What most of us had feared - that is to say a terrorist angle to the double crime in the region of Imlil, has been confirmed," said leading news website Medias 24.
"Shock, sadness and revulsion are perceptible in Morocco," it added.
Traumatised by the murders, residents of Imlil are deeply fearful for their livelihoods, and have lent their help to investigators in identifying suspects, a tourism sector source told AFP.
Morocco has been spared jihadist attacks since 2011, when a bomb attack on a cafe in Marrakesh's famed Jamaa El Fna Square killed 17 people, most of them European tourists.
An attack in the financial capital Casablanca killed 33 people in 2003.

Australian PM Morrison visits troops in Iraq

Morrison canceled a planned visit to Afghanistan on the advice of the defense force chief. (AP)
Updated 20 December 2018
AP
0

Australian PM Morrison visits troops in Iraq

  • “I understand it’s a sacrifice. I understand it’s a big thing to be away from your family at this time of year”
Updated 20 December 2018
AP
0

SYDNEY: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison made a pre-Christmas visit to hundreds of troops in Iraq, telling them he wanted to say thank you from “one Australian to another.”

But Morrison canceled a planned visit to Afghanistan on the advice of the defense force chief due to operational security reasons.

Morrison traveled to Iraq on Wednesday to meet special forces soldiers and other Australian military personnel who are training the Iraqi Army to combat the Islamic State group. It was the conservative prime minister’s first visit to the Middle East since he took the top job in August.

“I understand it’s a sacrifice. I understand it’s a big thing to be away from your family at this time of year,” Morrison told troops at the Taji military complex north of Baghdad. “And that’s why I’ve decided to come just to say ‘thank you’ from one Australian to another.”

Morrison broke bread with hundreds of soldiers across Iraq from before dawn until after dark. He stressed that he would honor their contributions long after their active service ended.

He said that for many troops, it would be the first Christmas away from their families and friends, while others had endured the tyranny of distance before.

“On behalf of my family, to you and your families, I want to say thank you very much for your service,” Morrison said. “But I also want to thank you as a prime minister, as the leader of the government, as a member of the Australian Parliament, on behalf of our entire nation.”

There are currently about 800 Australian soldiers deployed in Iraq, including about 300 who are involved in Task Force Taji.

Topics: Australia Iraq

