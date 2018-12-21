You are here

Israeli army says destroys Hezbollah tunnel from Lebanon

A picture taken on December 19, 2018 during a guided tour by the Israeli army shows an entry point made by the army to intercept a tunnel which reportedly connects between Lebanon and Israel, near the border near the northern Israeli town of Metula. (AFP)
  • The Israeli army said Friday it has blown up a cross-border tunnel dug by Hezbollah from Lebanon
  • Israel alleges Hezbollah had planned to use the tunnels to kidnap or kill its civilians or soldiers
JERUSALEM: The Israeli army said Friday it has blown up a cross-border tunnel dug by Hezbollah from Lebanon, the first of four it has uncovered — and pledged to destroy — in recent weeks.
“A cross-border attack tunnel dug from the Shiite village of Ramyeh into Israel was detonated” in an operation on Thursday night, the army said in a statement.
The Israeli military “holds the Lebanese Government responsible for digging the attack tunnels and the consequences of this action,” it said.
A video distributed by the army shows an officer using a megaphone to call on residents of the Lebanese village of Ramyeh to evacuate the area since the military was about to “blow up this tunnel built by Hezbollah.”
Israeli soldiers are also seen inserting rope-like objects into a hole in the ground, while the explosion was documented from a number of angles.
On Thursday night, a military spokesman had said the detonation would be on the Israeli side of the demarcation line with Lebanon, known as the Blue Line.
“We are conducting a defensive activity,” Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus told reporters.
In launching an operation to cut off the tunnels on December 4, Israel’s military said it located four underground passageways infiltrating Israeli territory.
Israel alleges Hezbollah had planned to use the tunnels to kidnap or kill its civilians or soldiers, and to seize a slice of Israeli territory in the event of any hostilities, while noting they were not yet operational.
A month-long war in 2006 between Israel and Hezbollah killed more than 1,200 Lebanese, mostly civilians, and more than 160 Israelis, mostly soldiers.
The UN confirmed the existence of the four tunnels and its Under Secretary for Peacekeeping Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix has called them “a serious violation of Resolution 1701,” which ended the 2006 war.

Topics: Hezbollah Lebanon Israel

UN Security Council unanimously approves deployment of Yemen truce monitors

UN Security Council unanimously approves deployment of Yemen truce monitors

  • The Britain-drafted resolution was adopted by all 15 council members after a week of tough negotiations
  • The text also endorsed the results of recent peace talks in Sweden aimed at ending the four-year-long conflict
UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council on Friday voted unanimously to send a civilian observer mission to Yemen to monitor a fragile truce in the strategic Red Sea port of Hodeidah and supervise the departure of combatants.
The British-drafted resolution was adopted by all 15 council members after a week of tough negotiations. The text also endorsed the results of recent peace talks in Sweden aimed at ending the four-year-long conflict.

Britain's UN Ambassador Karen Pierce praised the council's unanimous support Friday "on this very important issue that affects so many millions of citizens in Yemen today."

Yemen's Houthi militia violates Sweden agreement on ceasefire in Hodeidah - Arab Coalition

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s mission to the UN tweeted in the aftermath of the Security Council vote, saying that the Kingdom welcomed the UK-led resolution on Yemen.
“The resolution affirms the efforts of Saudi diplomacy, led by His Excellency the Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir and the Kingdom’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Abdallah Al-Mouallimi.


The deputy permanent representative of the Kingdom’s mission to the UN, Dr. Khaled Manzlawiy, said “We extend our deepest gratitude to our Kuwaiti & American colleagues for their efforts in reaching an appropriate resolution that serves the interests of the Yemeni people and the maintenance of international peace & security.”The UN envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, had urged rapid deployment of UN monitors as "an essential part of the confidence" needed to help implement the Dec. 13 cease-fire agreement between Yemen's government and Houthi militia reached in Stockholm, Sweden.

The UN-brokered peace negotiations in Stockholm last week saw Yemen’s warring parties agree to a cease-fire and the withdrawal of fighters in Hodeidah, a key gateway for aid and food imports.
The city is a vital lifeline for millions at risk of starvation, and the cease-fire between government forces backed by the Arab coalition and Iran-backed Houthi militia is seen as the best chance yet of ending four years of devastating conflict.
The latest version of the UN draft — which was amended several times this week at the request of the United States, Russia and Kuwait — “insists on the full respect by all parties of the cease-fire agreed” for Hodeidah.
It authorizes the United Nations to “establish and deploy, for an initial period of 30 days from the adoption of this resolution, an advance team to begin monitoring” the cease-fire, under the leadership of retired Dutch general Patrick Cammaert.
According to the UN, Cammaert — who served multiple times as a UN peacekeeper — was expected to arrive in the Jordanian capital Amman on Friday, before heading to the Houthi-held capital Sanaa and Hodeidah.
The draft resolution also authorizes UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to “submit proposals as soon as possible before December 31, 2018 on how the United Nations will fully support the Stockholm Agreement as requested by the parties.”
Diplomats said the UN observer mission could consist of 30 to 40 people, tasked with ensuring the withdrawal of the warring parties from Hodeida and the safe passage of humanitarian aid.
The observers will head up monitoring teams made up of government and rebel representatives, under the auspices of a Redeployment Coordination Committee headed by Cammaert.

(With AFP)

Topics: UN Security Council (UNSC) Yemen Hodeidah Truce MONITORS

