New PCB chief has high hopes Australia will play in Pakistan

LONDON: Incoming Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) managing director Wasim Khan hopes Australia will come to the South Asian nation to play at least part of a one-day series currently scheduled to take place in the UAE in March.
Most cricket nations have avoided touring Pakistan since 2009 when gunmen attacked a bus carrying Sri Lankan cricketers, injuring six players and killing six security personnel and two civilians.
Australia have not toured Pakistan since 1998 but Khan hopes they can be persuaded to play there.
“I will ask the question,” Khan told ESPNcricinfo.
“We will continue to offer them the highest level security and, if they have any concerns, we will act to meet them.”
Sri Lanka returned to Pakistan in 2017 for a one-off Twenty20 match, while West Indies played a three-match T20 series in Karachi in April this year.
Khan said he wanted to speak with other boards to see how he could help get regular international cricket back to Pakistan.
“It will probably be a process of baby steps,” Khan said.
“I need to sit down with other boards and ask them: Where are the gaps in our plans that worry you? What can we do to assure you?”
English county teams would be invited to use the PCB academy in Lahore for pre-season training, said Khan.
“We have excellent facilities. We have a great passion for the game ... hopefully we can normalize playing in the country again.”
