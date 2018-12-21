You are here

  • Home
  • New PCB chief has high hopes Australia will play in Pakistan
﻿

New PCB chief has high hopes Australia will play in Pakistan

Pakistan's cricket-mad public have not been able to see their side play on home soil for much of the past nine years. (AFP)
Updated 21 December 2018
AFP
0

New PCB chief has high hopes Australia will play in Pakistan

  • Wasim Khan hopes to persuade the Aussies to play a one-day international in Pakistan next March.
  • Few teams have played in Pakistan since the 2009 terror attack on the Sri Lanka side.
Updated 21 December 2018
AFP
0

LONDON: Incoming Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) managing director Wasim Khan hopes Australia will come to the South Asian nation to play at least part of a one-day series currently scheduled to take place in the UAE in March.
Most cricket nations have avoided touring Pakistan since 2009 when gunmen attacked a bus carrying Sri Lankan cricketers, injuring six players and killing six security personnel and two civilians.
Australia have not toured Pakistan since 1998 but Khan hopes they can be persuaded to play there.
“I will ask the question,” Khan told ESPNcricinfo.
“We will continue to offer them the highest level security and, if they have any concerns, we will act to meet them.”
Sri Lanka returned to Pakistan in 2017 for a one-off Twenty20 match, while West Indies played a three-match T20 series in Karachi in April this year.
Khan said he wanted to speak with other boards to see how he could help get regular international cricket back to Pakistan.
“It will probably be a process of baby steps,” Khan said.
“I need to sit down with other boards and ask them: Where are the gaps in our plans that worry you? What can we do to assure you?”
English county teams would be invited to use the PCB academy in Lahore for pre-season training, said Khan.
“We have excellent facilities. We have a great passion for the game ... hopefully we can normalize playing in the country again.”

Topics: Cricket Pakistan cricket Wasim Khan Australia cricket

Al-Ain hero Marcus Berg bullish ahead of FIFA Club World Cup final against Real Madrid

Updated 21 December 2018
Arab News
0

Al-Ain hero Marcus Berg bullish ahead of FIFA Club World Cup final against Real Madrid

  • UAE champions to face European giants in winner-takes-all clash in Abu Dhabi.
  • Real are strong favorites to make it three FIFA Club World Cup titles in a row.
Updated 21 December 2018
Arab News
0

LONDON: For some the opportunity to play in a big final against Real Madrid would be enough, but for Al-Ain star man Marcus Berg only victory against the reigning FIFA Club World Cup champions will be enough.
The UAE side have impressed and shocked in equal measure on their way to an unexpected place in Saturday's final in Abu Dhabi. The only side in the tournament not to be continental champions “The Boss” were one of the underdogs two weeks ago. But victories against Team Wellington, Esperance de Tunis and River Plate have propelled them into the showpiece match against the European giants.
Once again few are giving them much of a chance against Real, but Berg has insisted that the UAE champions can prove they are more than a match for Gareth Bale and Co.
“The team deserve to be in the final,” the Swedish midfielder said.
“Once again we proved the club’s worth to everyone. We’re proud of what we’ve achieved so far as our performances have been really impressive.
“We’re in the final on merit.
“This was our dream from the very beginning, from the moment we’d won the UAE league title. But our opponents were all continental champions so, on paper at least, we weren’t expected to get this far in this competition. However, we’ve shown everyone what we can do on the pitch.”

Al-Ain players celebrate after their shock win over River Plate that took them to Saturday's final against Real Madrid. 


Such fighting talk is all well and good, but Berg and his Al-Ain teammates’ confidence is more than justified. From the very first match they have been up against it, but overcome every obstacle in their way. That opener against Wellington saw the side go 3-0 down within the first 44 minutes. But they came storming back to draw 3-3 in 90 minutes before going on to win 4-3 in the subsequent penalty shootout.
They then took that momentum into the next clash against the African Champions League winners Esperance, winning 3-0.


That set up a mouth-watering semifinal against the Copa Libertadores champions and Argentine powerhouses River Plate. 2-1 down after 16 minutes the UAE champions came back to draw 2-2 in normal time before once again showing their steel to win 5-4 on penalties.
That clash, as much as anything, illustrates why Real would be wrong to underestimate Al-Ain.
The run to tonight’s final, however, does mean Berg and Co. will start the match with more sets of tired legs than that of their illustrious opponents, who have made the final after just one match, a relatively easy 3-1 win over Kashima Antlers. That is something the Swede is only too aware of.
“We know the final is going to be extremely difficult, but we still aim to win the title,” Berg said.

Marcelo and Co. await Al-Ain in the final. The Champions League winners are going for their fourth FIFA Club World Cup title. 


“The difficulty lies in the physical aspect, as we’ve played three games in a short time span, and that might affect us. I’m sure it will be a difficult match, but we need to recover, be positive, and summon all our powers in the final.”
That positivity will be key if Al-Ain are to shock one more time and become the first Middle Eastern team to win the FIFA Club World Cup. But Berg is not ruling anything out, pointing to fellow UAE side Al-Jazira’s close running of Real in last year’s semifinal, a match they lost 2-1 having taken 1-0 lead before half-time.
“Real Madrid are a powerful side full of household names and are certainly favorites,” he said.
“But anything is possible in football. Last year Al-Jazira played well against them here. If we perform well, we might have a chance.”

Topics: Marcus Berg Al-Ain v Real Madrid FIFA Club World Cup real madrid Al-Ain Abu Dhabi

Latest updates

Yemen's Houthi militia violates Sweden agreement on ceasefire in Hodeidah - Arab Coalition
0
Janadriyah festival celebrates the best of Saudi heritage
0
Saudi budget airline in Boeing deal
0
Janadriyah: Weeks-long Saudi cultural festival to promote world peace
0
FaceOf: Huda Al-Ghoson, executive director of HR at Saudi Aramco
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.