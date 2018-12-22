You are here

  • Home
  • India cuts tax rates on some goods under national sales tax
﻿

India cuts tax rates on some goods under national sales tax

The council has so far taken more than 190 items, including washing machines and leather goods, out of the highest tax rate. (File/AFP)
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters
0

India cuts tax rates on some goods under national sales tax

  • Modi is seeking a second term in next five months amid voter frustration over the abrupt implementation of a nationwide goods and services tax (GST)
  • The GST council agreed to lower the tax on some goods including televisions, batteries and movie tickets
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters
0

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: India slashed the sales tax rate on over 20 items on Saturday in a move aimed at appealing to traders and the middle class after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party lost elections in five states.
Modi is seeking a second term in next five months amid voter frustration over the abrupt implementation of a nationwide goods and services tax (GST) in July 2017 that has resulted in job losses for thousands of workers in small businesses.
The GST council, headed by India’s finance minister Arun Jaitley, agreed to lower the tax on some goods including televisions, batteries and movie tickets.
The council cut tax rates on six items from the highest tax rate of 28 percent to 18 percent and on one item — wheelchairs and parts — to five percent.
Most other items saw tax rates cut from 18 percent to 12 percent and five percent.
The council has so far taken more than 190 items, including washing machines and leather goods, out of the highest tax rate. Only 34 items — particularly luxury goods — remain in the top slab of 28 percent.
“It is decided to retain sin (such as alcohol and tobacco) and luxury goods in 28 percent bracket. Cement and some auto parts are also still in 28 percent slab,” Jaitley told reporters.
On Tuesday, Modi said the government was planning to cut the number of items taxed at the highest rate so that over 99 percent of items, with the exception of luxury goods, come under the 18 percent or lower rates.
A report by the country’s largest bank State Bank of India estimated that federal and state governments could face a shortfall of about 900 billion rupees ($12.83 billion) in GST tax collections in the current fiscal year against the budget target of 12.9 trillion rupees.

Topics: India

Related

0
World
Fresh anti-India protests in Kashmir as troops kill 6 rebels
0
World
Indian opposition slams order on intercepting computer data

Saudi budget airline in Boeing deal

Updated 22 December 2018
Arab News
0

Saudi budget airline in Boeing deal

Updated 22 December 2018
Arab News
0

LONDON: Saudi budget carrier flyadeal has agreed to buy as many as 50 737 MAX passenger planes from Boeing as it seeks to expand its regional route network.

The carrier committed to ordering 30 airplanes with options for 20 more in a deal that would be valued at up to $5.9 billion at list prices.

However, airlines typically negotiate significant discounts for such large plane orders.

The deal represents a blow to Airbus, which supplied the airline’s existing fleet of A320s.

“The demand for air transport services in the domestic market of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has grown exponentially,” said Director General of Saudi Arabian Airlines, Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser. A new brand, with a fresh identity focused on low fares, flyadeal has brought to the market a new choice — which has been received very positively.”

 

 Saudi Arabia’s domestic air travel market is expected to expand rapidly with carriers such as flyadeal seeking to expand connections with secondary cities throughout the Kingdom.

The Saudi Arabian Airlines unit is based in Jeddah and offers flights to eight domestic destinations including Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Qassim, Tabuk, Gizan, Madinah and Abha.

The deal is subject to both sides concluding final terms and conditions and a purchase agreement, Boeing said on Friday.

Al-Jasser added: “The low-fares airline will continue to expand rapidly, and the addition to the fleet aligns well with flyadeal’s target to grow its presence in the domestic market and cover new markets outside of Saudi Arabia.”

The 737 is Boeing’s fastest-selling aircraft, with more than 4,800 orders to date.

The planes being sold to flyadeal can carry 189 passenger in a one-class configuration. It carries 12 more passengers than its Airbus A320 rival.

Middle East carriers are emerging from a turbulent period as carriers come under pressure from overcapacity and increased competition. However some budget carriers have weathered the industry downturn better than their larger rivals which have been forced to slash thousands of jobs and and look at other savings.

FACTOID

Flyadeal flies to eight destinations in Saudi Arabia.

Related

Update 0
Saudi Arabia
Committee to reform Saudi Arabia’s intelligence approves ‘urgent solutions’
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudia launches direct flights to Calicut, India

Latest updates

India cuts tax rates on some goods under national sales tax
0
Palestinians bury 4 killed in Gaza protests
0
Constitutional committee will not be formed by year’s end: UN Syria envoy
0
Head of UN mission monitoring Hodeidah cease-fire arrives in Yemen
0
A renegotiated Brexit would go ahead under Labour government: Corbyn
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.