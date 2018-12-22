Houthi violations continue despite ceasefire in Hodeidah: Arab coalition

JEDDAH: The Arab coalition supporting the legitimate Yemeni government said on Saturday that the Iranian-backed Houthi militia continue to violate the Sweden agreement on a ceasefire in the strategic port city of Hodeidah.

“The Houthi militia has breached the ongoing ceasefire agreement in Hodeidah at least 14 times in the past 24 hours,” the coalition said in statement published on Al-Ekhbariya TV for the second consecutive day.

It added that the group were using all types of weapons — including mortars, RPGs, Katyusha rockets and ballistic missiles in violation of the ceasefire agreement reached during UN-sponsored peace talks in Stockholm on Dec. 13.

The coalition also said that the Houthi’s committed the violations in the Ad-Durayhimi, Al-Tuhayta, and Al-Hali districts, as well as other areas in Hodeidah.

The latest Houthi violations coincide with the arrival of the head of a UN mission monitoring a cease-fire in the port city, Retired Dutch Major General Patrick Cammaert, earlier on Saturday.

The UN Security Council on Friday unanimously approved the deployment of an advance team to begin monitoring the ceasefire, under the leadership of Cammaert, for an initial period of 30 days.