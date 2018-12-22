Houthi violations continue despite ceasefire in Hodeidah: Arab coalition

You are here

JEDDAH: The Arab coalition supporting the legitimate Yemeni government said on Saturday that the Iranian-backed Houthi militia continue to violate the Sweden agreement on a ceasefire in the strategic port city of Hodeidah.

“The Houthi militia has breached the ongoing ceasefire agreement in Hodeidah at least 14 times in the past 24 hours,” the coalition said in statement published on Al-Ekhbariya TV for the second consecutive day.

It added that the group were using all types of weapons — including mortars, RPGs, Katyusha rockets and ballistic missiles in violation of the ceasefire agreement reached during UN-sponsored peace talks in Stockholm on Dec. 13.

The coalition also said that the Houthi’s committed the violations in the Ad-Durayhimi, Al-Tuhayta, and Al-Hali districts, as well as other areas in Hodeidah.

The latest Houthi violations coincide with the arrival of the head of a UN mission monitoring a cease-fire in the port city, Retired Dutch Major General Patrick Cammaert, earlier on Saturday.

The UN Security Council on Friday unanimously approved the deployment of an advance team to begin monitoring the ceasefire, under the leadership of Cammaert, for an initial period of 30 days.

Topics: Yemen Houthi

Palestinian president to dissolve parliament, Hamas irate

Updated 22 December 2018
0

Palestinian president to dissolve parliament, Hamas irate

Updated 22 December 2018
0
RAMALLAH: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas pledged on Saturday to implement a court ruling and dissolve the parliament controlled by his rival Hamas movement, triggering warnings of chaos from the group.
Abbas’ announcement is the latest in a series of bitter splits and rivalries between his Fatah party and Hamas, which began in 2007 when Hamas routed his forces and took over Gaza, keeping his rule limited to parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Since then, the Palestinian Legislative Council, where Hamas holds a majority after a 2006 landslide victory against Fatah, has been largely disabled. If done, breaking up the legislature would remain symbolic, maintaining the already entrenched political divide between Gaza and the West Bank.”We resorted to the Constitutional Court and the court decided to dissolve the PLC and called for parliamentary elections in six months and we have to execute this (decision) immediately,” Abbas told a Palestinian Liberation Organization meeting in Ramallah.
He accused Hamas of blocking Egyptian efforts to restore Palestinian unity, a charge Hamas vehemently denies. Abbas says the dissolution of the parliament aims to pressure Hamas into accepting proposals for national reconciliation.
Egypt has brokered numerous deals to end the Palestinian split, but none has been fully implemented, with Hamas and Fatah trading blame over their failure.
In Gaza, Hamas lawmakers meet at the PLC, but most of independent members and other parliamentary blocs like Fatah and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine boycott the sessions to protest the disunity. The laws issued by Hamas legislators are limited to Gaza.
Yehiha Moussa, a Hamas lawmaker, warned that ending the PLC “destroys the political system and opens the door to chaos in the Palestinian arena.”
“This is a ready-made recipe for chaos,” he told The Associated Press by phone.
Hamas is likely to ignore the court order, insisting that the PLC expires automatically when a new one is formed following general elections.

