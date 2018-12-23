You are here

Minister discusses Hajj with officials from Mauritania

Hajj and Umrah Minister Mohammad Salih Bentin hold talks with Mauritania’s Minister of Islamic Affairs Ahmed Ould Ahl Dawood and his accompanied delegation. (SPA)
Updated 23 December 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Mohammad Salih Bentin met Mauritania’s Minister of Islamic Affairs and Traditional Education Ahmed Ould Ahl Dawood. They discussed issues related to Hajj.
On Thursday, the Saudi minister held talks with Egyptian Maj. Gen. Mohammad Amr Ali Lutfi, assistant minister of interior for administrative affairs and his delegation in Makkah on Thursday.
They discussed cooperation in the field of Hajj and Umrah. Last week, Bentin separately received Sudanese, Algerian and Palestinian delegations. Meanwhile, Dr. Abdulfattah bin Suleiman Mashat, deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah, held discussions with Sheikh Maksatbek Toktomushev, the mufti of Kyrgyzstan.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah organized a workshop under the theme “The comprehensive scheme for pilgrims’ movement within the Hajj system, milestones and visualization.”
The undersecretary of the Hajj Ministry for Hajj Affairs, Dr. Hussein Al-Sharif, said the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and its partners in the Hajj system are constantly endeavoring to improve pilgrims’ experience. 

Two Saudi women become first female firefighters

Updated 23 December 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: Two women became Saudi Arabia’s first female firefighters, as part of sweeping reforms to empower women that falls in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
Saudi Aramco trained two Saudi women in engaging in firefighting operations, in the first-ever training program of its kind in the Kingdom, a profession that has been usually dominated by men.
Engineer Ghaziyah Al-Dossari said she was inspired by his father’s firefighting program, a firefighter who was passionate about his work, and that her family was proud to continue to inherit the profession, adding she felt her joining the fire department was a dream.
“I am happy to be part of this opportunity that represents equality, especially as I can get to work alongside my male colleagues,” said Abeer Al-Jaber.
Saudi Aramco Program Manager, Ghassan Abu Al-Faraj, said: “This is a historic moment for Saudi Arabia and Aramco, as these first two women have been adopted as firefighters.”
The initiative was circulated on social networking sites, prompting Saudi oil expert, Dr. Abeer Al-Olayan, to comment in which she stated: “For the first time in the history of the Kingdom, the fire department has given accreditation to the first female Saudi firefighters.”

