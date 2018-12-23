Minister discusses Hajj with officials from Mauritania

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Mohammad Salih Bentin met Mauritania’s Minister of Islamic Affairs and Traditional Education Ahmed Ould Ahl Dawood. They discussed issues related to Hajj.
On Thursday, the Saudi minister held talks with Egyptian Maj. Gen. Mohammad Amr Ali Lutfi, assistant minister of interior for administrative affairs and his delegation in Makkah on Thursday.
They discussed cooperation in the field of Hajj and Umrah. Last week, Bentin separately received Sudanese, Algerian and Palestinian delegations. Meanwhile, Dr. Abdulfattah bin Suleiman Mashat, deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah, held discussions with Sheikh Maksatbek Toktomushev, the mufti of Kyrgyzstan.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah organized a workshop under the theme “The comprehensive scheme for pilgrims’ movement within the Hajj system, milestones and visualization.”
The undersecretary of the Hajj Ministry for Hajj Affairs, Dr. Hussein Al-Sharif, said the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and its partners in the Hajj system are constantly endeavoring to improve pilgrims’ experience.
