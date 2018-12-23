You are here

King Salman's guests offer Friday prayers in Makkah

Saudi Arabian Imam of the Grand Mosque offers the khutba, or sermon, during Friday prayers in Makkah. (AFP)
Updated 23 December 2018
Arab News
King Salman’s guests offer Friday prayers in Makkah

  • The guests thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the generous hospitality
Updated 23 December 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: The 13th batch comprising 203 Umrah performers of the Guests of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Program for Umrah offered Friday prayers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.
The guests thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the generous hospitality, services and facilities provided for them since they left their countries.
They are from eight African countries: Ethiopia, Senegal, Comoros, Djibouti, Mali, South Africa, Nigeria and Uganda.
With the arrival of the 13th batch of guests, the total number has reached 2,803 from various countries since the start of the program. Serving the Two Holy Mosques is a great honor for the Saudi leadership and people, and the Kingdom harnessed all its potential and capabilities to serve pilgrims so they could perform their rituals in ease and comfort.
The pilgrims lauded the program and described it as an important source of communication between Muslims from across the world.
They said such endeavors help forge unity among Muslims.

Two Saudi women become first female firefighters

Updated 23 December 2018
Arab News
Two Saudi women become first female firefighters

  Ghaziyah Al-Dossari says she was inspired by her father, a hardworking firefighter
Updated 23 December 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: Two women became Saudi Arabia’s first female firefighters, as part of sweeping reforms to empower women that falls in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
Saudi Aramco trained two Saudi women in engaging in firefighting operations, in the first-ever training program of its kind in the Kingdom, a profession that has been usually dominated by men.
Engineer Ghaziyah Al-Dossari said she was inspired by his father’s firefighting program, a firefighter who was passionate about his work, and that her family was proud to continue to inherit the profession, adding she felt her joining the fire department was a dream.
“I am happy to be part of this opportunity that represents equality, especially as I can get to work alongside my male colleagues,” said Abeer Al-Jaber.
Saudi Aramco Program Manager, Ghassan Abu Al-Faraj, said: “This is a historic moment for Saudi Arabia and Aramco, as these first two women have been adopted as firefighters.”
The initiative was circulated on social networking sites, prompting Saudi oil expert, Dr. Abeer Al-Olayan, to comment in which she stated: “For the first time in the history of the Kingdom, the fire department has given accreditation to the first female Saudi firefighters.”

