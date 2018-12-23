You are here

Hamas rejects Abbas plan to dissolve Palestinian parliament

Abbas said Saturday he intended to dissolve the Palestinian Legislative Council after a court decision that ordered the move and elections to be held within six months. (File/AP)
Updated 23 December 2018
AFP


  
  


GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: Hamas on Sunday denounced Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas’s plan to dissolve the largely defunct Palestinian parliament that it controls, calling it a move to “serve his partisan interests.”
Abbas said Saturday he intended to dissolve the Palestinian Legislative Council after a court decision that ordered the move and elections to be held within six months.
The ruling was made by the Palestinian Constitutional Court in Ramallah, and Hamas said in a statement it rejected the decision by a court created by Abbas “to legitimize his arbitrary decisions.”
“Abbas should have extended his hands to (Hamas leader Ismail) Haniya’s invitation to hold a joint meeting, thereby ending the Palestinian division,” the statement said.
“Rather, Abbas opted to ruin the Palestinian political system, maintain his unilateralism, and dissolve the legal institutions of the Palestinian people. All of this is just to serve his partisan interests.”
It called on Egypt, which has been seeking to reconcile Hamas and Abbas’s Fatah, to block the measure.
Dissolving the parliament would allow Abbas to further pressure Hamas.
Though the parliament has not met since 2007, when Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip, Palestinian law allows for its speaker to act as interim president should 83-year-old Abbas die in office.
Hamas won the last parliamentary elections in 2006 in a landslide, resulting in an electoral dispute with Fatah.
The split between them persists and has defied several reconciliation attempts. A range of issues have kept the two sides apart, including Hamas’s refusal to disarm its military wing.
Abbas, whose Fatah is based in the occupied West Bank, has sought to pressure Hamas in recent months by reducing salaries in the Gaza Strip, which is under an Israeli blockade, among other moves.
Abbas’s term was meant to expire in 2009, but he has remained in office in the absence of elections.










Turkey bolsters military on Syrian border as US readies pull out -media

Updated 25 min 48 sec ago
Reuters


  


ISTANBUL: Turkey is sending reinforcements to its border with Syria, Demiroren News Agency (DHA) reported on Sunday, adding that some 100 vehicles including mounted pickup trucks and weaponry had made their way to the area.
The heightened military activity comes days after President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey would postpone a planned military operation on Kurdish YPG militia east of the Euphrates river in northern Syria following the United States’ decision to withdraw from Syria.
DHA said the Turkish convoy, headed toward the southern border province of Kilis from another border province, Hatay, included tanks, howitzers, machine guns and buses carrying commandos.
Part of the military equipment and personnel are to be positioned in posts along the border while some had crossed into Syria via the district of Elbeyli, DHA said.
Elbeyli is situated 45 kilometers (27.96 miles) northwest of the northern Syrian town of Manbij, which has been a major flashpoint between Ankara and Washington.
In June, the NATO allies reached an agreement that would see the YPG ousted from Manbij but Turkey has complained the roadmap has been delayed.
Footage from broadcaster TRT World showed parts of the convoy entering Syria via the Turkish border town of Karkamis in the southeastern province of Gaziantep, 35 kilometers north of Manbij.
The convoys are crossing into area controlled by the Free Syrian Army (FSA), a Turkish ally, and are heading to the frontlines of Manbij, TRT World said.
Reuters could not independently verify the reason for the reinforcements and Turkish officials were not immediately available for comment.
Turkey, with support from the FSA, carried out two cross-border operations in northern Syria, dubbed “Euphrates Shield” and “Olive Branch,” against the YPG and Daesh.
The military offensives were focused on areas to the west of the Euphrates and Turkey has not gone east of the river, partly to avoid direct confrontation with US forces. The operations carved out de facto buffer zones, which are currently under the control of Turkey and the FSA.
Erdogan said on Friday that Turkey will take over the fight against Daesh militants in Syria as the United States withdraws its troops, adding that the planned operation would also target the YPG.
Ankara considers the US-backed YPG militia a terrorist organization and an extension of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has waged an insurgency in Turkey since the 1980s.

Topics: Turkey Syria US

