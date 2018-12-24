You are here

  • Home
  • Pilgrims gather at Jesus’s traditional birthplace in Bethlehem for Christmas
﻿

Pilgrims gather at Jesus’s traditional birthplace in Bethlehem for Christmas

1 / 2
The first church was built on the site in the fourth century, though it was replaced after a fire in the sixth century. (AFP)
2 / 2
Bethlehem is buzzing, with more tourists expected this Christmas than have visited in years, but it is causing some unexpected problems. (AFP)
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP
0

Pilgrims gather at Jesus’s traditional birthplace in Bethlehem for Christmas

  • Bethlehem has seen an increase in visitors this season after several down years due to unrest linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
  • This year, visitors are able to view the Church of the Nativity’s newly restored mosaics
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP
0

BETHLEHEM, Palestinian Territories: Pilgrims from across the world gathered in Bethlehem on Monday for Christmas Eve, taking in a parade and queueing to see the grotto where Jesus is believed to have been born.
The Palestinian scouts and a bagpipe band paraded in Manger Square across from the Church of the Nativity, built at the traditional site of Jesus’s birth.
Crowds, some wearing Santa hats or holding balloons, looked on at the square decked out with a giant Christmas tree and a manger as carols in Arabic played through speakers.
The Catholic archbishop for the Holy Land, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, was due to arrive in the afternoon and will later lead midnight mass.
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas was to be among dignitaries attending the mass.
This year, visitors are able to view the Church of the Nativity’s newly restored mosaics after they were recently cleaned and repaired in a major project.
The first church was built on the site in the fourth century, though it was replaced after a fire in the sixth century.
A newer and more spacious church, St. Catherine, is located next door.
“It’s a great opportunity to be in such a symbolic location for Christmas,” said Lea Gudel, a 21-year-old French exchange student studying in Jerusalem and who was in Manger Square on Monday morning.
Bethlehem, located in the occupied West Bank near Jerusalem but cut off from the city by Israel’s separation barrier, has seen an increase in visitors this season after several down years due to unrest linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Palestinian tourism officials and hotel operators have reported their strongest season in years.
“This year is much more calm, much better than last year,” said Abeer Nasser, a Palestinian from the nearby town of Beit Sahour who was with her son and daughter and was planning to attend midnight mass.
“Every year I feel more in the mood to celebrate despite the political situation,” the 37-year-old added, referring to the Israeli occupation.

Topics: Christmas Palestine

Related

0
Middle-East
Christmas joy missing in rubble of Syria town
0
Offbeat
Queen Elizabeth extols goodwill and respect in Christmas message

Famous Turkish actor quizzed over ‘threats to Erdogan’

Updated 42 min 57 sec ago
AFP
0

Famous Turkish actor quizzed over ‘threats to Erdogan’

  • Metin Akpinar, a well-known comedian in Turkey, is accused of making “insulting” statements that alluded to Erdogan
  • Akpinar was being investigated over “insulting comments that targeted the Turkish president with coup and death threats”
Updated 42 min 57 sec ago
AFP
0

ISTANBUL: A famous Turkish actor testified to Istanbul prosecutors on Monday after authorities opened a probe into whether comments he made on television threatened President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with death, local media reported.
Metin Akpinar, also a well-known comedian in Turkey, is accused of making “insulting” statements that alluded to Erdogan.
“If we do not reach this (democracy), like what happened to all forms of fascism, the leader might be hung from his feet or maybe poisoned in the cellars or meet the same end as other leaders in the past,” he reportedly said on television on Friday.
The Istanbul public prosecutor said on Sunday that Akpinar was being investigated over “insulting comments that targeted the Turkish president with coup and death threats.”
Akpinar, 77, and another Turkish actor, Mujdat Gezen, had been taken by police officers separately to give testimony in the same investigation.
Akpinar had also claimed on opposition Halk TV that any leader who “turned to Russia except Mustafa Kemal (Ataturk) left office” through coups.
Ataturk was the founder of modern Turkey.
Turkey has witnessed three military coups in 1960, 1971 and 1980. In 1997, an army-led campaign forced the government to resign and then in July 2016, there was an attempted overthrow of Erdogan blamed on a US-based Muslim preacher.
Akpinar said democracy was the “only option to save Turkey from polarization.”
Gezen, 75, was more direct in his remarks against Erdogan on the same program: “He tells the people ‘know your place’. Look Recep Tayyip Erdogan, you cannot test our patriotism. Know your place.”
The investigation into the men came after the president said on Sunday: “They should be brought to account for this by the judiciary.”
Erdogan hit out at the “so-called artists” during a speech in Istanbul. “We cannot leave this business without giving a response, they will pay the price.”
Thousands of Turks including artists and journalists have been prosecuted in recent years over allegedly insulting Erdogan, although most have not been imprisoned.

Topics: Turkey

Related

0
Middle-East
In areas backed by Turkey, Syrians welcome US withdrawal
0
Middle-East
Turkey bolsters troops in Kurdish areas of northern Syria: war monitor

Latest updates

Pilgrims gather at Jesus’s traditional birthplace in Bethlehem for Christmas
0
‘White Sauce, Hot Sauce’ celebrates New York’s halal street vendors
0
Al-Shabab bomber executed in Somalia
0
After ‘Love & Revenge’ it’s ‘Glory & Tears’ for Rayess Bek
0
Famous Turkish actor quizzed over ‘threats to Erdogan’
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.