Saudi Arabia coach Juan Antonio Pizzi happy with Asia Cup preparations in Dubai

DUBAI: The Saudi Arabian national team are currently in Dubai for their final preparations before next month’s Asia Cup in the UAE.
And coach Juan Antonio Pizzi has expressed his satisfaction with the situation with his camp ahead of their first game against North Korea on Jan. 8.
Speaking on Monday, the Argentine said: “We came to this camp as we were looking forward to reaching this stage before the 2019 Asian Cup.
“We have been watching and evaluating the performance of each player with his club during the recent period, we have to be fully aware of their abilities and strengths and we rely on this in every match with the national team in such tournaments.
“In this regard, we chose three new players for this team camp after a comprehensive follow-up of all the Saudi professional league players throughout the season,” he added. Pizzi also said he believes he has got a much better idea of his squad for the tournament.
“We believe that this list (of players) is the best in terms of the integration of its elements, and will allow us to adopt certain tactical plans, and I think these players are in the best technical and physical condition.
“My message to all is to enjoy the tournament, we deserve to take part in this event. We are ambitious to show an outstanding level, and we have had a good preparation process,” he added.
The Green Falcons’ other group games are against Lebanon (Jan. 12) and Qatar (Jan. 17).
