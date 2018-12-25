You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s first robot gets its first job at government entity
﻿

Saudi Arabia’s first robot gets its first job at government entity

A man shakes hands with a humanoid robot during the International Conference on Humanoid Robots in Madrid November 19, 2014. (Reuters)
Updated 25 December 2018
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia’s first robot gets its first job at government entity

  • The robot attended its first meeting on Sunday morning at the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation
  • The robot will contribute to serving customers through an electronic evaluation system
Updated 25 December 2018
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s first robot employee started work at one of the kingdom’s government entities and has been handed its job ID as well as his required functions.

The robot attended its first meeting on Sunday morning at the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC), in the presence of the kingdom’s Minister of Education Ahmed Al-Issa, and the governor of TVTC Ahmed Al Fahaid.

The robot will contribute to serving customers through an electronic evaluation system, and the delivery of messages to visitors to exhibitions and activities of the TVTC.

This will help Saudi citizens to benefit from cutting-edge technology, which will achieve the kingdom’s “Vision 2030” reform plan, Al-Issa said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia robot government

Saudi female surgeon leads operation to remove rare liver tumor

Updated 25 December 2018
Arab News
0

Saudi female surgeon leads operation to remove rare liver tumor

  • The complex surgery was conducted at a specialist hospital in Khobar, eastern Saudi Arabia
Updated 25 December 2018
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: A medical team of surgeons in Saudi Arabia, led by female Saudi surgeon Hanan Al-Ghamdi, have successfully removed a liver tumor weighing more than two kilograms.
The complex surgery was conducted at a specialist hospital in Khobar, eastern Saudi Arabia.
Al-Ghamdi was quoted by local press saying the surgery was successful and that the patient was discharged from hospital in good health and without any complications.
She also praised the capabilities of Saudi hospitals and the expertise, medical instruments and modern endoscopes that enable them to operate on these levels of complex surgeries.

Topics: Saudi Arabia surgery liver tumor Saudi women

Latest updates

US pullout: what impact for Syria’s main players?
0
Privacy and other matters with Facebook’s video-call gadget
0
Woman names baby after medic who saved her during wildfire
0
Sudan police disperse protesters with tear gas on sixth day of unrest
0
Elephants join search in Thailand for missing 2-year-old boy
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.