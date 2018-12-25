You are here

Mexican governor, senator killed in helicopter crash -reports

Martha Erika Alonso, governor of the state of Puebla, delivers a speech during her swearing-in ceremony in Puebla, Mexico, December 14, 2018. (REUTERS)
MEXICO CITY: A husband-and-wife political power couple who were the current and ex-governors of the central state of Puebla died Christmas Eve in a helicopter crash, Mexican officials reported.
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador expressed his “deepest condolences” via Twitter to the family of Gov. Martha Erika Alonso and ex-Gov. Rafael Moreno Valle on Monday evening. He added that authorities would investigate the cause of the crash.
Marko Cortes, president of the couple’s National Action Party, tweeted that he deeply lamented the fatal accident.
Alonso took office as governor less than two weeks ago. Moreno Valle governed the central state from 2011 to 2017 and was currently a federal senator.
The Reforma newspaper reported that the helicopter took off from Puebla’s eponymous capital city and crashed in Huejotzingo, about 20 miles (30 kilometers) away.
The result of the July vote in which Alonso won office was disputed by Lopez Obrador’s Morena party, which alleged that it was marred by widespread irregularities and manipulated by Moreno Valle in order to hand power to his wife.
But independent electoral authorities upheld the result and she was sworn into office Dec. 14.
Government agencies and officials from former President Enrique Pena Nieto to Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum also expressed condolences via statements and social media.

Topics: Mexico

Bangladesh to seal off Rohingya camps during election

Bangladeshi policemen check the bags of commuters in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. (AP)
Updated 25 December 2018
AFP
0

Bangladesh to seal off Rohingya camps during election

  • More than 720,000 Rohingya Muslims fled what the UN called ethnic cleansing in Myanmar’s Rakhine state after August 2017. There were already nearly 300,000 refugees in the overcrowded camps
Updated 25 December 2018
AFP
0

COX’s BAZAR, Bangladesh: Bangladesh will seal off refugee camps housing about one million Rohingya Muslims for three days around the country’s tense general election this week, officials said Monday.
Rohingya living in the southeastern border district of Cox’s Bazar will not be allowed out of their settlements from Saturday.
The election is Sunday with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who earned international praise for accepting the refugees who fled a military crackdown in Myanmar, seeking a record fourth term.
The Election Commission ordered authorities in Cox’s Bazar to prevent refugees being exploited during election campaigning, Bangladesh refugee commissioner Mohammad Abul Kalam said.
“This is a security measure. The embargo also applies to NGO workers. They cannot go inside the camps unless it is an emergency,” he told AFP.
Police said extra roadblocks would be set up around the camps.
Over 720,000 Rohingya Muslims fled what the UN called ethnic cleansing in Myanmar’s Rakhine state after August 2017. There were already nearly 300,000 refugees in the overcrowded camps.
More than 450 police will be deployed in the camps alongside border guards and community police, a spokesman said.
Thousands of troops were also put on law and order duties across the country Monday amid escalating poll violence, said a military statement.
Media reports said some 30,000 soldiers were joining more than 20,000 paramilitary forces already deployed.
At least six people have been killed in the election violence while the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) says at least 152 of its candidates have been attacked.
The BNP meanwhile criticized Bangladesh star cricketer Mashrafe Mortaza for being a candidate for the ruling Awami League.
One-day international captain Mashrafe is now campaigning after leading Bangladesh to a series win over West Indies this month. The BNP said though that Mashrafte could not be a candidate when he earns public money as a cricketer.
“We welcome youngsters like him joining politics. But the law cannot be different for a superstar and a layman,” opposition spokesman Rizvi Ahmed told AFP.
“Mashrafe is a paid cricketer of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), a government body. So we protest him taking part in an election when we see our people are getting dropped for lame excuses,” he said.
Bangladesh law bars salaried public employees from contesting elections. Several opposition candidates have been disqualified because they have government jobs.
Mashrafe receives taka 420,000 ($5,000) a month from the board.

Topics: Rohingya Bangladesh Dhaka Rohingya Mulims

