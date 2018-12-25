You are here

Tunisians clash with police after journalist sets himself ablaze

Protesters clash with riot police during demonstrations, in Kasserine, Tunisia December 25, 2018. (Reuters)
Tear gas is seen as protesters clash with riot police attempting to disperse the crowd during demonstrations, in Kasserine, Tunisia December 25, 2018. (Reuters)
Riot police clash with protesters during demonstrations, in Kasserine, Tunisia December 25, 2018. (Reuters)
Tunisian policemen stand in a street during a demonstration on December 25, 2018 in the central Tunisian city of Kasserine. (AFP)
Kasserine, TUNISIA: Tunisian security forces on Tuesday fired tear gas at protesters in the western city of Kasserine following the funeral of a journalist who had set himself on fire over harsh living conditions.
Abdel Razaq Zorgi, a 32-year-old journalist, died late Monday.
His death sparked protests in the city after dark and clashes overnight with police who fired tear gas at dozens of people who had set tyres ablaze and blocked the main street.
Six members of the security forces were injured and nine protesters were detained, interior ministry spokesperson Sofiane Al-Zaq said Tuesday.
After a brief morning calm, protesters were back on the streets of Kasserine in the afternoon after Zorgi's funeral.
They clashed with police outside the governor's office, an AFP correspondent said.
Police again fired tear gas at the protesters to disperse them.
Authorities also deployed reinforcements on the main streets of Kasserine, 270 kilometres (165 miles) from the capital Tunis.
"For the sons of Kasserine who have no means of subsistence, today I start a revolution. I am going to set myself on fire," Zorgi said in a video published before his death.
Both the interior ministry and the National Union of Tunisian Journalists confirmed his death.
The union said he died protesting "difficult social conditions... and a lack of hope", and that it was considering organising a general strike in the media sector.
It was the self-immolation of a street vendor in Tunisia in late 2010 in protest at police harassment that sparked Tunisia's revolution and the Arab Spring uprisings across the rest of the region the next year.
Kasserine was one of the first cities to rise up after the vendor's death, in protests that saw police kill demonstrators.
The unrest quickly spread across the country and led to the overthrow of long-time dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.
Despite the country's democratic transition after Ben Ali's ouster and a recent return to economic growth, authorities are still struggling to improve poor living conditions.
Inflation fuelled by the devaluation of the Tunisian dinar and persistent unemployment sparked protests across the country last January.

Topics: Tunisia journalist Suicide Attack

Iraqi Christians celebrate Christmas one year after Daesh defeat

Updated 25 December 2018
Reuters
0

Iraqi Christians celebrate Christmas one year after Daesh defeat

  • War and sectarian conflict shrank Iraq’s Christian population from 1.5 million to about 400,000 after the US-led invasion in 2003
  • Iraq is home to many different eastern rite churches, both Catholic and Orthodox
Updated 25 December 2018
Reuters
0

BAGHDAD: Iraqi Christians quietly celebrated Christmas on Tuesday amid improved security, more than a year after the country declared victory over Daesh militants who threatened to end their 2,000-year history in Iraq.
Christianity in Iraq dates back to the first century of the Christian era, when the apostles Thomas and Thaddeus are believed to have preached the Gospel on the fertile flood plains of the rivers Tigris and Euphrates.
Iraq is home to many different eastern rite churches, both Catholic and Orthodox, traditionally a sign of the country’s ethnic and religious diversity.
But war and sectarian conflict shrank Iraq’s Christian population from 1.5 million to about 400,000 after the US-led invasion in 2003. Following the onslaught of Daesh in 2014 and the brutal three-year war that followed their numbers have fallen further, though it is not known exactly by how much.
In Baghdad, Christians celebrated mass on Tuesday morning — declared a national holiday by government — in churches decorated for Christmas. Once fearful, they said they were now hopeful, since conditions had improved.
“Of course we can say the security situation is better than in previous years,” said Father Basilius, leader of the St. George Chaldean Church in Baghdad where more than a hundred congregants attended Christmas mass.
“We enjoy security and stability mainly in Baghdad. In addition, Daesh was beaten.”
Iraq declared victory over the militants more than a year ago, but the damage done to Christian enclaves on the Nineveh Plains has been extensive.
In Qaraqosh, a town also known as Hamdaniya which lies 15 km (10 miles) west of Mosul, the damage is still visible.
At the city’s Immaculate Church, which belongs to the Syrian Catholic denomination and has not yet been rebuilt since the militants set it on fire in 2014, Christians gathered for midnight mass on Monday, surrounded by blackened walls still tagged with Daesh graffiti.
Dozens of worshippers prayed and received communion, and then gathered around the traditional bonfire in the church’s courtyard.
Before the militant onslaught, Qaraqosh was the largest Christian settlement in Iraq, with a population of more than 50,000. But today only a few hundred families have returned.
Faced with a choice to convert, pay a tax or die, many Christians in the Nineveh Plains fled to nearby towns and cities and some eventually moved abroad.
Some have since returned, Father Butros said, adding: “We hope that all displaced families will return.”

Topics: Christmas Daesh Iraqi Christians

