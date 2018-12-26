Yemeni army opens new front in Houthi stronghold of Saada

DUBAI: The Yemeni army, with support from the Arab Coalition, launched a new military operation on Tuesday to free sites located between the two Houthi fronts Northwest of Saada, the stronghold of the president of the Houthi militia coup, according to Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya News Channel.

The commander of the third brigade of the Yemeni army's border guards, Brigadier Aziz al-Khattabi, said that the decision to open the new front in the heart of Saada, a Houthi stronghold, came after a strategic study to manage battles in the province in order to accelerate the end of the coup of the Houthi militias backed by Iran.

Al-Khattabi also confirmed that during the operation, the army liberated several local mountain areas. He reported that the fighting resulted in the militia suffering heavy human and material losses, due to the opening of a new front surprising them, according to SeptemberNet.

The Yemeni army, with the support of the Arab Coalition, intends a complete liberation of the province, as part of a military operation dubbed "Beheading the Snake."