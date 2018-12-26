You are here

Yemeni army opens new front in Houthi stronghold of Saada

Houthi fighters chant slogans as they ride a military vehicle during a gathering in the capital Sanaa (File/AFP)
Updated 26 December 2018
Arab News
Yemeni army opens new front in Houthi stronghold of Saada

  • New front opened with support from Arab Coalition
  • Houthi militia suffered heavy human and material losses
Updated 26 December 2018
Arab News
DUBAI: The Yemeni army, with support from the Arab Coalition, launched a new military operation on Tuesday to free sites located between the two Houthi fronts Northwest of Saada, the stronghold of the president of the Houthi militia coup, according to Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya News Channel.

The commander of the third brigade of the Yemeni army's border guards, Brigadier Aziz al-Khattabi, said that the decision to open the new front in the heart of Saada, a Houthi stronghold, came after a strategic study to manage battles in the province in order to accelerate the end of the coup of the Houthi militias backed by Iran.

Al-Khattabi also confirmed that during the operation, the army liberated several local mountain areas. He reported that the fighting resulted in the militia suffering heavy human and material losses, due to the opening of a new front surprising them, according to SeptemberNet.

The Yemeni army, with the support of the Arab Coalition, intends a complete liberation of the province, as part of a military operation dubbed "Beheading the Snake."

Morocco announces new arrests in Nordic tourists’ killings

Updated 13 min 44 sec ago
AP
Morocco announces new arrests in Nordic tourists' killings

Updated 13 min 44 sec ago
AP
RABAT: Moroccan authorities say a total of 19 people have been arrested in connection with the murders of two Nordic tourists in the Atlas Mountains.
Boubker Sabik, a spokesman for Morocco’s national security agency, says 10 new suspects were arrested over the last two days for their links with the alleged killers of 24-year-old Louisa Vesterager Jespersen from Denmark, and 28-year-old Maren Ueland from Norway.
Their bodies were found last week in their camping tent in a remote area in the Atlas Mountains. Authorities believe the hikers were killed by men affiliated with Daesh.
Sabik told national television 2M on Sunday that the suspects targeted the two girls randomly and that Daesh didn’t coordinate the killings.

