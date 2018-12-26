Saudi Arabia's KSRelief continues its noble mission in Yemen, Syria

JEDDAH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) is actively taking part in relief activities in war-torn Yemen and Syrian.

The center is carrying out several projects to alleviate the suffering of Yemenis and Syrians without any discrimination. The relief projects include distribution of food, clothing and shelter among the displaced population.

On Wednesday, KSRelief distributed 30 tons of food among 2,400 people in parts of Hiran directorate in Yemen’s Hajjah governorate.

In Yemen alone, the center is working on 301 humanitarian projects in different sectors such as health care, education and rehabilitation of war victims and children.

KSRelief has, so far, provided medical treatment for more than 21,000 injured Yemenis, both inside and outside Yemen.

A total of 6,452 Yemenis received treatment in private sector hospitals in Yemen, while 1,000 received treatment in Yemeni medical centers specializing in eye injuries.

In addition, 12,795 cases were transferred to Saudi Arabia, 534 to Jordan, 280 to Sudan and one to India. The injured Yemenis expressed appreciation to KSRelief for its efforts to treat them.

KSRelief provides health services to all Yemeni people in coordination with the Yemeni Higher Relief Committee represented by the Yemeni Ministry of Health and Population, and local and international partners.

The center is taking special measures for the rehabilitation of Yemeni children who were forced by the Iranian-backed Houthis to join militias as soldiers.

KSRelief has devised a comprehensive strategy to help these children by providing them with education and arranging recreational activities for them proper mental growth.

It organizes recreational trips for batches of children under its care. As part of its plan to rehabilitate 2,000 of the children recruited by the Houthi militias in Yemen, KSRelief has rehabilitated 215 children from several Yemeni governorates through the previously implemented courses and phases.

Recently, the center has carried out sewing classes as part of its program to develop manual skills in five Yemeni provinces to support orphan families.

“We did not know how to use a sewing machine, but these sessions have helped us acquire many skills,” said trainee Zainab Omar.



Winter clothes

The center on Wednesday distributed winter clothes among the needy Syrian students in Syria’s Aleppo governorate.

Recently, KSRelief provided 50,000 Syrian children in 500 schools with bags containing school supplies and stationery.

It also provided training courses for 525 male and female teachers and administrative staff, and held awareness campaigns to encourage children to return to school.



Iraqi envoy

KSRelief Supervisor General Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah received Iraqi Ambassador Qahtan Taha Khalaf at his office in Riyadh on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed various humanitarian projects carried out in various Iraqi cities. They also discussed ways to boost humanitarian assistance to civilians in affected Iraqi cities.

The Iraqi envoy praised KSRelief’s performance and the role it is playing in countries hit by different kinds of calamities.