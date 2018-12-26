You are here

Saudi Arabia's KSRelief continues its noble mission in Yemen, Syria

KSRelief works on developing partnerships with pioneering organizations in humanitarian work and ensures an immediate response in the cases of crisis. (SPA)
Arab News
  The center is taking special measures for the rehabilitation of Yemeni children who were forced by the Iranian-backed Houthis to join militias as soldiers
Arab News
JEDDAH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) is actively taking part in relief activities in war-torn Yemen and Syrian.
The center is carrying out several projects to alleviate the suffering of Yemenis and Syrians without any discrimination. The relief projects include distribution of food, clothing and shelter among the displaced population.
On Wednesday, KSRelief distributed 30 tons of food among 2,400 people in parts of Hiran directorate in Yemen’s Hajjah governorate.
In Yemen alone, the center is working on 301 humanitarian projects in different sectors such as health care, education and rehabilitation of war victims and children.
KSRelief has, so far, provided medical treatment for more than 21,000 injured Yemenis, both inside and outside Yemen.
A total of 6,452 Yemenis received treatment in private sector hospitals in Yemen, while 1,000 received treatment in Yemeni medical centers specializing in eye injuries.
In addition, 12,795 cases were transferred to Saudi Arabia, 534 to Jordan, 280 to Sudan and one to India. The injured Yemenis expressed appreciation to KSRelief for its efforts to treat them.
KSRelief provides health services to all Yemeni people in coordination with the Yemeni Higher Relief Committee represented by the Yemeni Ministry of Health and Population, and local and international partners.
The center is taking special measures for the rehabilitation of Yemeni children who were forced by the Iranian-backed Houthis to join militias as soldiers.
KSRelief has devised a comprehensive strategy to help these children by providing them with education and arranging recreational activities for them proper mental growth.
It organizes recreational trips for batches of children under its care. As part of its plan to rehabilitate 2,000 of the children recruited by the Houthi militias in Yemen, KSRelief has rehabilitated 215 children from several Yemeni governorates through the previously implemented courses and phases.
Recently, the center has carried out sewing classes as part of its program to develop manual skills in five Yemeni provinces to support orphan families.
“We did not know how to use a sewing machine, but these sessions have helped us acquire many skills,” said trainee Zainab Omar.

Winter clothes
The center on Wednesday distributed winter clothes among the needy Syrian students in Syria’s Aleppo governorate.
Recently, KSRelief provided 50,000 Syrian children in 500 schools with bags containing school supplies and stationery.
It also provided training courses for 525 male and female teachers and administrative staff, and held awareness campaigns to encourage children to return to school.

Iraqi envoy
KSRelief Supervisor General Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah received Iraqi Ambassador Qahtan Taha Khalaf at his office in Riyadh on Wednesday.
During the meeting, the two sides reviewed various humanitarian projects carried out in various Iraqi cities. They also discussed ways to boost humanitarian assistance to civilians in affected Iraqi cities.
The Iraqi envoy praised KSRelief’s performance and the role it is playing in countries hit by different kinds of calamities.

DiplomaticQuarter: Indonesian theater cynosure of all eyes at Janadriyah

Arab News
  More than 90 percent of Indonesia's 260 million population is Muslim, and Shihab said he expects the festival to strengthen the religious and historical links between the two countries
Arab News
An Indonesian folklore arts theater at the 33rd Janadriyah Festival of Saudi heritage and culture, reflects Indonesian cultural diversity through dance and other artistic performances.
At the festival, the theater showcased tribal, royal and folk dancing from various Indonesian regions.
Indonesia’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Agus Maftuh Abegebriel, visited the pavilion of the Kingdom’s Al-Qassim province at Janadriyah.
He explored the pavilion’s various sections on Al-Qassim’s past and present, and viewed craftwork, folklore and visual arts.
Abegebriel praised the efforts of the festival’s administration and participants, and said the pavilion reflects the province’s historical depth and the Kingdom’s cultural diversity. Indonesia is the “guest of honor” country this year at the Janadriyah Festival, the Saudi celebration of heritage and culture
Dr. Alwi Shihab, the Indonesian president’s special envoy to the Middle East and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), told Arab News that it was a “privilege” for his nation to be invited by Saudi Arabia to take part in the event, and said it would further strengthen the bond between the two countries.
Shihab said: “We are proud of this appointment, which many countries aspire to, and we are thankful to the king and to the government of Saudi Arabia.”
More than 90 percent of Indonesia’s 260 million population is Muslim, and Shihab said he expects the festival to strengthen the religious and historical links between the two countries.
Saudi Arabia was among the first countries in the world to acknowledge Indonesia’s independence in 1945, and there have been regular top-level governmental visits between the two nations ever since.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo visited Saudi Arabia in 2015. During his trip to Indonesia in 2017, King Salman pledged $1 billion for social aid there as part of a $13 billion package of funding for business, education and religion.
Shihab said: “Due to our cultural and religious relations, thousands of students study in Saudi Arabia. Moreover, Saudi Arabia is funding universities and institutes in our country.”
“The two largest Islamic organizations in Indonesia, Al-Muhammadiya and Nahdhat Al-Ulama, each having memberships of more than 100 million people, are headed by prominent scholars who received their education in Makkah.”
He said: “Saudi Arabia was, and will continue to be, the source of Islamic teachings.”

