Muslim World League chief receives Japanese scholars in Riyadh

JEDDAH: The secretary-general of the Muslim World League (MWL), Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, on Wednesday received a delegation of senior oriental studies scholars from Japan.
The delegation, led by Prof. Hiroshi Nawata, discussed a number of issues related to cooperation among cultures and civilizations with the MWL chief.
The two sides stressed the need for a meaningful dialogue to build a peaceful world for the good of the entire humanity.
It would be pertinent to mention that the Conference on Peace in Revealed Religions, held at Oxford University in the UK in May, adopted an MWL initiative on positive national integration of religious and cultural minorities.
The conference — attended by a large number of religious, political and intellectual leaders — also adopted the MWL’s call to replace the term “minorities” with “religious and cultural special category.”
Speaking at the event, Al-Issa said two problems arise when hatred, confrontation and material interests replace the principles of justice and peace: A moral setback regarding human harmony, and the attribution of this setback to religion.
