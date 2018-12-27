Saudi Arabia condemns terrorist attacks in Libya, Afghanistan and Iraq

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia condemned in the strongest terms on Wednesday the attack on the Libyan Foreign Ministry building in Tripoli, reported the state run SPA.
An official source at the Saudi Foreign Ministry also condemned the attack on the Afghan government building in Kabul and Tuesday’s car bombing in Iraq’s Tal Afar, which caused several casualties.
The source reiterated the Kingdom’s rejection of terrorist attacks and their violation of all international laws.
The source offered condolences, on behalf of the Kingdom, to the families of the victims in all three countries, as well as to their governments and people.
