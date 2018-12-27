JEDDAH: Scholars at an international summit on Islamic unity have been urged to “unify their ranks to strengthen the values of moderation.”
Dr. Pir Muhammad Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Pakistani minister for religious affairs, told the Muslim World League (MWL) conference in Makkah that “labeling and seclusion ... have weakened and debilitated the Islamic nation.
“Amid these times of hardship in the Muslim world, scholars and preachers must unify their ranks to help strengthen the values of moderation, and promote cohesion and fraternity between all Muslims,” he said. Scholars at the two-day forum reiterated that Saudi Arabia is the “heart of Islam” in the modern era, and praised the Kingdom’s leadership for its services to Muslims.
Bou Abdullah Gholamallah, president of the Islamic Council of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, said that the conference would help “disperse enmity and suspicion and instill trust and cooperation.
“Most Muslims dream of a united nation founded on the principles of understanding and solidarity in the political, social, cultural, and economic fields,” he said.
Saudi Arabia’s services to Muslim world lauded
