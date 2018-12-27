American adventurer completes solo trek across Antarctica

You are here

In this photo provided by Colin O'Brady, of Portland., Ore., he speaks on the phone in Antarctica on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. (AP)
In this photo provided by Colin O'Brady, of Portland., Ore., he poses for a photo while traveling across Antarctica on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. (AP)
WASHINGTON: An American adventurer has become the first person to complete a solo trek across Antarctica without assistance of any kind.
Colin O’Brady, 33, took 54 days to complete the nearly 1,000-mile (1,600-kilometer) crossing of the frozen continent from north to south.
“I accomplished my goal: to become the first person in history to traverse the continent of Antarctica coast to coast solo, unsupported and unaided,” O’Brady wrote in an Instagram post after covering the final 77.5 miles in 32 hours.
“While the last 32 hours were some of the most challenging hours of my life, they have quite honestly been some of the best moments I have ever experienced,” he wrote.
“I was locked in a deep flow state the entire time, equally focused on the end goal, while allowing my mind to recount the profound lessons of this journey. I’m delirious writing this as I haven’t slept yet.”
His voyage was tracked by GPS, and live updates of the trip were provided daily on his website colinobrady.com.
O’Brady and an Englishman, Army Captain Louis Rudd, 49, set off individually on November 3 from Union Glacier in a bid to be the first to complete a solo, unassisted crossing of Antarctica.
In 1996-97, a Norwegian polar explorer, Borge Ousland, made the first solo crossing of Antarctica but he was wind-aided by kites on his voyage.

O’Brady and Rudd set off on cross-country skis dragging sleds called pulks which weighed nearly 400 pounds (180 kilograms).
O’Brady reached the South Pole on December 12, the 40th day of his journey.
He arrived at the finish point on the Ross Ice Shelf on the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday after covering a total of 921 miles.
Rudd is about a day or two behind.
O’Brady said he made the decision over breakfast to finish his journey in one continuous push.
“As I was boiling water for my morning oatmeal, a seemingly impossible question popped into my head,” O’Brady wrote on Instagram. “I wonder, would (it) be possible to do one straight continuous push all the way to the end?
“By the time I was lacing up my boots the impossible plan had become a solidified goal,” he said. “I’m going to push on and try to finish all 80 miles to the end in one go.”
The New York Times described O’Brady’s effort as among the “most remarkable feats in polar history,” ranking alongside the 1911 “Race to the South Pole” between Norway’s Roald Amundsen and England’s Robert Falcon Scott.
“To complete the final 77.54 miles in one shot — essentially tacking an ultra marathon onto the 53rd day of an already unprecedented journey — set an even higher bar for anyone who tries to surpass it,” the Times wrote.
In 2016, an English army officer, Lt. Col. Henry Worsley, died while trying to complete an unassisted solo crossing of Antarctica.

Topics: Antarctica South Pole

Bay La Sun Hotel & Marina —  a haven for holidaymakers and business travelers alike

Bay La Sun Hotel & Marina. (Supplied)
Updated 26 December 2018
ABDULAZIZ AL-AQUIL
0

Bay La Sun Hotel & Marina —  a haven for holidaymakers and business travelers alike

  • Bay La Sun Hotel & Marina is located the heart of King Abdullah Economic City
  • The 5-star property, which is a little over five years old, is managed by Al-Khozama
Updated 26 December 2018
ABDULAZIZ AL-AQUIL
0

JEDDAH: Located in the heart of King Abdullah Economic City, roughly100 kilometers from both Jeddah and Makkah, Bay La Sun Hotel & Marina has quite literally separated itself from the pack of hotels that seem to appear on every corner block in the Kingdom’s major cities, and offers a real escape for those wanting to disconnect from the hustle and bustle of city life.

The 5-star property, which is a little over five years old, is managed by Al-Khozama — a company with a proven track record in the Saudi hospitality industry. The hotel is part of the larger Bay La Sun community, which includes shopping, dining and entertainment venues, as well as residential villages, meaning there are plenty of options within walking distance for guests looking to do more than simply relax: A shopping center, golf course and water park are all nestled in the extensive waterways of Bay La Sun.

Check-in procedures finished, I headed to my sea-view (as opposed to city-view) room. Bay La Sun offers artistically designed executive suites, as well as generously spacious ‘Superior’ and ‘Deluxe’ suites. All rooms have wi-fi and smart televisions, and are equipped with king-sized beds and floor-to-ceiling windows offering spectacular views of either the Red Sea or Juman Park. Besides shower rooms, some suites include jacuzzis.
Guests have access to the hotel’s well-equipped gym; a spa with sauna and steam rooms (there is an in-house masseuse) in which to wind down after a workout (or a big meal, for the less-athletic); and the large outdoor swimming pools, around which guest DJs perform every weekend and which can also be reserved for private parties.

For lunch, I headed to the hotel’s main restaurant, Seasons, which offers a wide range of cuisines from around the world. I opted for a simple grilled chicken-and-cheese sandwich and fries (homemade, not frozen). The laidback ambience was particularly pleasant —  spacious, well air-conditioned, and softly lit. And refreshingly free of the background muzak that hotels so often get wrong —  rather than welcoming and relaxing guests, it can have the opposite effect, making one rush one’s meal, barely paying attention to one’s food. Personally, I much prefer to dine in a quiet, calm atmosphere, and Seasons was ideal for that. The staff were attentive but not intrusive, always happy to help, but respectful of diners’ personal space.

Besides Seasons, the hotel’s F&B outlets include a Starbucks coffee shop in the lobby, with a terrace overlooking Bay La Sun marina, and the striking, contemporary cigar lounge Corojo, which offers aficionados an exclusive range of premium cigars.
After returning to my suite to freshen up, I paid a visit to the Bay La Sun Club —  the main entertainment center for the property. Guests can mix business and pleasure here; the club offers several multi-function conference rooms as well as a 65-seat auditorium, but also a variety of fun activities including 10-pin bowling; pool tables and table football; virtual car-racing, shooting, and golf simulators; as well as PlayStation and VR gaming.

Overall, my stay at Bay La Sun Hotel & Marina was extremely pleasant and comfortable. The staff provided excellent service and the facilities were suitable for holidaymakers and business travelers alike. I would certainly return here, and will happily recommend the property to family and friends.

Topics: Travel Saudi Arabia leisure hotel resort

