HIGHLIGHTS from Jordan Nassar’s ‘For Your Eyes’

'Memories' by Jordan Nassar. (Supplied)
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: Palestinian — American artist Jordan Nassar’s ‘For Your Eyes,’ is at The Third Line in Dubai from Jan 16 — Feb 27.
“Memories”
For his Dubai exhibition, his first in the Gulf, Palestinian-American artist Jordan Nassar collaborated with craftswomen in Hebron to produce hand-embroidered works that, the gallery says, “juxtapose local traditions of making with Jordan’s western painterly aesthetic.” The “incongruous” result, the press release adds, “embodies the contrast between what Jordan refers to as his ‘Palestinian-ness’ with his out-of-place feeling while in Palestine.”

“For Your Eyes”
The works on display are all named after songs by Umm Kulthum. “For Your Eyes,” Nassar explains, is actually an Arabic phrase meaning “something along the lines of” ‘just for you,’ but the literal translation fails to capture its true significance. The failure of translation to convey cultural meanings is an important influence on Nassar’s work.

“My Beloved Tendered Back”
In pieces like this one, the way the embroidery complements Nassar’s multicolored “kaleidoscopic panoramas” — a collision of two cultures and styles —  shows that the artist has, perhaps, successfully resolved the conflicting emotions he feels as a member of the diaspora.

 

Topics: art culture Palestinian

Syrian rapper Moh Flow drops new video, “Dead One”

Moh Flow. (AY)
Updated 26 December 2018
Adam Grundey
Syrian rapper Moh Flow drops new video, “Dead One”

  • Dubai-based Syrian rapper and singer Moh Flow has signed to Sony Music Middle East
  • The 26-year-old artist —  who grew up in Saudi Arabia —  released his latest track, and first for Sony, on December 14
Updated 26 December 2018
Adam Grundey
DUBAI:Dubai-based Syrian rapper and singer Moh Flow has signed to Sony Music Middle East, the label announced last week. The 26-year-old artist —  who grew up in Saudi Arabia —  released his latest track, and first for Sony, on December 14. “Dead One,” Moh Flow told Arab News, is meant to provide listeners with “a boost of confidence.”

“As an artist, it’s fun to explore an emotion in its purest form. This track is inspired by speaking success into existence, being inspired by giving yourself credit for what you have accomplished by relating to where you could have been had you not taken your life into your own hands,” he said. “This is a record to play during moments of self-doubt.”

The track will feature on Moh Flow’s upcoming album “Faith,” produced by his brother Ayman (AY), his longtime producer and engineer. “Faith” is slated for release early next year. In a press release from Sony, Moh Flow said he had been working on the album for more than a year.

“I can’t describe how I feel about these (songs) because they are pretty much my life, everything is still unfolding,” he said. “It’s meant to connect with people who have similar experiences to me, whether it’s finding your confidence or losing your love unexpectedly.”

The new deal with Sony Music, he said, will “give the music a true chance at reaching its potential. We want to match the universal sound and import our twist on the culture that we grew up loving.”

In other regional music news, Lebanese singer Abeer Nehme has teamed up with her compatriot, the acclaimed composer, vocalist and oudist Marcel Khalife, to release a new album, “Sing a Little,” on Universal Music MENA. The album features lyrics from some of the Arab world’s favorite poets, including Germanos Germanos, Zahi Wehbi, Henry Zoghaib, Habib Younes, Michel Abou Rjalli, Joseph Harb, and Mahmoud Darwish.

 

Topics: Music Syrian ARab

