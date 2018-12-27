You are here

Iraqi lawmakers demand US withdrawal after Trump visit

After visiting American troops in Iraq, Trump left the country without meeting any Iraqi officials. (AFP)
Updated 27 December 2018
AP
BAGHDAD: Iraqi lawmakers are seizing on President Donald Trump’s surprise visit to demand US forces leave the country.
Politicians from both sides of Iraq’s political divide are calling on parliament to vote to expel US troops. Approximately 5,000 US troops are stationed in Iraq as part of the coalition against the Daesh group.
Foreign influence has become a hot-button issue in a year that saw supporters of populist cleric Moqtada Al-Sadr win the largest share of votes in May elections. Al-Sadr has called for curbing US and Iranian involvement in Iraqi affairs.
Trump spent three hours at a US air base meeting with American troops on an unannounced visit Wednesday. He left without meeting any Iraqi officials.
Lawmakers decried the visit as arrogant and a violation of Iraqi sovereignty.

Houthi militia violate UN-brokered ceasefire in Hodeidah 29 times in last 24 hours

Updated 45 min 17 sec ago
Arab News
Houthi militia violate UN-brokered ceasefire in Hodeidah 29 times in last 24 hours

Updated 45 min 17 sec ago
Arab News
JEDDAH: The Houthi militia have violated the UN-brokered ceasefire in the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah 29 times in the last 24 hours, the Arab coalition said.

The coalition also said that the Iranian-backed Houthis continue to violate the truce in Hodeidah, and that they have been bombing areas populated by civilians resulting in injuries. 

The warring parties in Yemen’s nearly four-year war reached a ceasefire deal at UN-sponsored peace talks in Sweden earlier this month. The truce began last week Tuesday but the Houthis continue to violate it. 

The UN Security Council last week unanimously approved the deployment — for an initial 30 days — of an advance monitoring team led by retired Dutch General Patrick Cammaert. He is chair of a Redeployment Coordination Committee (RCC) that includes representatives from both sides of the conflict.
Cammaert’s team, which the United Nations has said will not be uniformed or armed, will oversee the truce and troop withdrawal from Hodeidah city and three ports.
The United Nations will also provide support for the management of and inspections at the ports of Hodeidah, Salif and Ras Issa; and strengthen its presence in the region.
Hodeidah, the main port used to feed Yemen’s 30 million people, has been the focus of fighting this year, raising fears abroad that a full-scale assault could cut off supplies to nearly 16 million people suffering from severe hunger.
The deal reached in Sweden is meant to pave the way for a wider ceasefire in the impoverished country and a second round of talks in January on a framework for political negotiations.

