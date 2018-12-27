Saudi Arabia's King Salman appoints new foreign minister in sweeping Cabinet reshuffle

You are here

Ibrahim Al-Assaf has been appointed as Minister of Foreign Affairs. (File photo AFP)
RIYADH: King Salman appointed a new foreign minister on Thursday in a wide-ranging reshuffle of Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet. The changes were widely expected within the Saudi political and media circles, given that the previous cabinet has surpassed its four year tenure.

Ibrahim Al-Assaf was named Minister of Foreign Affairs, a position formally held by Adel Al-Jubeir, who was appointed as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

Assaf previously served as finance minister for two decades until 2016. In July 2017, he led the Saudi delegation to the G20 meeting in Hamburg. Assaf was detained briefly in 2017 as part of an anti corruption crackdown but was cleared of any wrongdoing.

The royal decree, announced live on television by the king, revealed a string of new appointments.

Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdul Aziz was named Minister of National Guard, and Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Ghofeily was relieved as National Guard advisor.

Khaled Al-Harbi was appointed head of the Public Security Directorate in place of Saud bin Abdul Aziz Hilal.

Musaed Al Aiban was appointed as Saudi Arabia's National Security adviser.

Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal was appointed as chairman of the General Sports Authority in place of Turki Al Asheikh, who was appointed as the chairman of the General Entertainment Authority. 

Prince Sultan bin Salman was relieved as president of Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH), and was replaced by Ahmad Al-Khateeb.

A new entity called the General Commission for Exhibitions and Conferences is to be set up, and its CEO will be appointed by royal decree.

The Minister of Commerce and Investment Dr. Majed Al-Qassabi will also be responsible for the General Commission for Exhibitions and Conferences

Prince Mohammed bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz, the Kingdom's ambassador in London, was relieved of his post.

Turki Al-Shabana was appointed as Minister of Media, and Hamad Al-Sheikh was appointed as Minister of Education.

Ahmed bin Mohammad Al-Issa, who was relieved as Minister of Education, was appointed as a Royal Court advisor and head of the Saudi Public Education Evaluation Commission.

Awad bin Saleh Al Awad, who was relieved as Minister of Media, has been appointed as a Royal Court advisor. 

Iman Al-Mutairi was appointed as assistant to the Minister of Commerce. 

Turki bin Talal replaced Faisal bin Khaled as the governor of the Asir region. 

Prince Badr bin Sultan was relieved of his post and replaced by Prince Faisal bin Nawaf as the governor of Al-Jouf region.

Mansour bin Mohammad bin Saad Al Saud was appointed as Hafr Al-Batin’s governor.  

Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was appointed as Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region. 

Prince Turki bin Saud bin Mohammed was appointed as a Royal Court Advisor.

Saudi Arabia’s services to Muslim world lauded

Scholars at the two-day forum reiterated that Saudi Arabia is the “heart of Islam” in the modern era, and praised the Kingdom’s leadership. (SPA)
Updated 27 December 2018
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia’s services to Muslim world lauded

  • “Most Muslims dream of a united nation founded on the principles of understanding and solidarity in the political, social, cultural, and economic fields,” Bou Abdullah Gholamallah said.
Updated 27 December 2018
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Scholars at an international summit on Islamic unity have been urged to “unify their ranks to strengthen the values of moderation.”
Dr. Pir Muhammad Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Pakistani minister for religious affairs, told the Muslim World League (MWL) conference in Makkah that “labeling and seclusion ... have weakened and debilitated the Islamic nation.
“Amid these times of hardship in the Muslim world, scholars and preachers must unify their ranks to help strengthen the values of moderation, and promote cohesion and fraternity between all Muslims,” he said. Scholars at the two-day forum reiterated that Saudi Arabia is the “heart of Islam” in the modern era, and praised the Kingdom’s leadership for its services to Muslims.
Bou Abdullah Gholamallah, president of the Islamic Council of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, said that the conference would help “disperse enmity and suspicion and instill trust and cooperation.
“Most Muslims dream of a united nation founded on the principles of understanding and solidarity in the political, social, cultural, and economic fields,” he said.

Topics: Muslim World League (MWL) Makkah

