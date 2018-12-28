You are here

Saudi naval forces prepare for Red Wave 1

This exercise aims to enhance maritime security for the countries bordering the Red Sea. (SPA)
  • “This exercise includes a number of precisely planned assumptions (or theories) that are consistent with the capabilities of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces and our sophisticated marine systems”
JEDDAH: The joint military drill, Red Wave 1, is to launch early next week with the participation of the countries bordering the Red Sea, including Jordan, Egypt, Sudan, Djibouti and Yemen, in addition to observers from Somalia in the Western Fleet.
“This exercise, which will be implemented by the Saudi naval forces, is one of the most significant, as it aims to enhance maritime security for the countries bordering the Red Sea, protect territorial waters, strengthen military cooperation and exchange combat experience between participants,” said Gen. Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Ghufaili, commander of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces.
“This exercise includes a number of precisely planned assumptions (or theories) that are consistent with the capabilities of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces and our sophisticated marine systems.”

AL-ULA: Lebanese singer Majida El-Roumi will make her Saudi Arabian debut when she performs at the Winter at Tantoura festival in Al-Ula on Friday.
The Lebanese star told Arab News that “it is an honor for me to perform in this great global event in Saudi Arabia.
“This is a joyful moment for me to be part of the Kingdom’s welcome to the world. Saudi Arabia is a country that is dear to our hearts. The world is waiting enthusiastically for the Kingdom to open its doors,” she said.
El-Roumi shared an image on her official Twitter account, saying: “To Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia.” Saudis responded enthusiastically, confirming their attendance and sharing her songs.
Archaeological remains stretching back more than 2,000 years and an abundance of natural attractions make Al-Ula one of the world’s greatest undiscovered wonders.
The Winter at Tantoura festival is hosted by residents of Al-Ula and runs from Dec. 20 until Feb. 9, 2019.
During a series of themed weekend events, festival visitors can choose from activities including a celebration of the winter planting season, weekly cultural events, a spectacular equine experience and musical performances from some of the world’s greatest artists.

