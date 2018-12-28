Saudi naval forces prepare for Red Wave 1

Lebanese star hits right note for Al-Ula festival

AL-ULA: Lebanese singer Majida El-Roumi will make her Saudi Arabian debut when she performs at the Winter at Tantoura festival in Al-Ula on Friday.

The Lebanese star told Arab News that “it is an honor for me to perform in this great global event in Saudi Arabia.

“This is a joyful moment for me to be part of the Kingdom’s welcome to the world. Saudi Arabia is a country that is dear to our hearts. The world is waiting enthusiastically for the Kingdom to open its doors,” she said.

El-Roumi shared an image on her official Twitter account, saying: “To Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia.” Saudis responded enthusiastically, confirming their attendance and sharing her songs.

Archaeological remains stretching back more than 2,000 years and an abundance of natural attractions make Al-Ula one of the world’s greatest undiscovered wonders.

The Winter at Tantoura festival is hosted by residents of Al-Ula and runs from Dec. 20 until Feb. 9, 2019.

During a series of themed weekend events, festival visitors can choose from activities including a celebration of the winter planting season, weekly cultural events, a spectacular equine experience and musical performances from some of the world’s greatest artists.