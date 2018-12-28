You are here

Russia will host Putin-Erdogan-Rouhani summit early 2019

The last meeting between Russia’s Vladimir Putin, Iran’s Hassan Rouhani and Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan took place in Iran in September. (File/AFP)
Updated 28 December 2018
AFP
0

MOSCOW: Russia said Friday it will host a three-way summit with Turkey and Iran on the Syrian conflict early next year, after Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov voiced skepticism about an announced withdrawal of US forces.

“It's our turn to host the summit... around the first week of the year. This will depend on the schedules of the presidents” of the three countries, deputy foreign minister Mikhail Bogdanov was cited as saying by Interfax news agency.

The last meeting between Russia's Vladimir Putin, Iran's Hassan Rouhani and Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan took place in Iran in September.

Lavrov refused to comment Friday on the US announcement, saying he was “waiting for actions to follow words.”

US President Donald Trump has said he will withdraw 2,000 US soldiers deployed in Syria, claiming that Daesh there had been defeated.

“The Americans don't always do what they promise, far from it,” Lavrov said. “Washington clearly wants to pass on the responsibilities on the ground to its partners in the coalition.”

A Turkish delegation that includes Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Defense Minister Hulusi Akar is due in Moscow on Saturday to discuss the US pullout.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov hailed the entry on Friday by Syrian forces into the key northern city of Manbij for the first time in six years after Kurds opened the gates.

“Of course, this will help in stabilizing the situation. The enlargement of the zone under the control of government forces... is without doubt a positive trend,” he said.

Kurdish forces who were left exposed by Trump's pledge to withdraw US troops have asked the Syrian regime for help to face a threatened Turkish offensive.

Ankara is opposed to Kurdish control of Syrian territory close to its border, saying it helps Kurdish separatists inside Turkey.

Peskov said the Turkish ministers' visit to Moscow would serve to “clarify” the situation and “synchronize actions” between the two countries.

A three-way summit in January would be the latest step in the Astana peace process -- set up in early 2017 by Russia and Iran, who support President Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria, and opposition backer Turkey.

The Astana process was launched after Russia's military intervention in Syria tipped the balance in the Damascus regime's favor.

Lavrov said the “ultimate goal” of the Astana process is to “restore peace in Syria, with all ethnic and religious groups at ease and at peace, including the Kurds of course.”

Topics: Russia Putin Erdogan Rouhani Syria Turkey Iran

2 die as roadside bomb targets tourist bus near Pyramids in Egypt

The Pyramids at Giza are a world attraction. (Shutterstock)
Updated 14 min 50 sec ago
AP
0

2 die as roadside bomb targets tourist bus near Pyramids in Egypt

Updated 14 min 50 sec ago
AP
0

CAIRO: Egyptian security officials say a roadside bomb has hit a tourist bus in an area near the Giza Pyramids, killing at least two people and wounding 10 others.
The officials said the bus was traveling Friday in the Marioutiyah area near the pyramids when the roadside bomb went off.
There was no immediate word on the nationalities of the tourists onboard, but the officials said one of those killed was an Egyptian.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.
Egypt has battled Islamic militants for years in the Sinai Peninsula in an insurgency that has occasionally spelt over to the mainland, hitting minority Christians or tourists. However, this is the first attack to target foreign tourists in almost two years.

Topics: Giza Pyramids

