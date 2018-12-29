Singapore, Tunisia officials in key Makkah talks

King Salman, Afghan president discuss peace efforts

JEDDAH: King Salman received a phone call on Thursday from Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who praised Saudi Arabia’s support for peace efforts in Afghanistan.

The king reaffirmed Saudi support for all efforts to help the Afghan people overcome the difficulties they face, and to promote stability and development in their country.

Earlier, the Saudi ambassador to the US said the Kingdom and the UAE had worked very hard to achieve success in the Afghan reconciliation talks held recently in the UAE. “We, the Kingdom and the UAE, have succeeded in bringing together the Afghan parties to start the process of dialogue to end the conflict,” said Prince Khalid bin Salman.