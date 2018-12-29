You are here

  • Home
  • Singapore, Tunisia officials in key Makkah talks
﻿

Singapore, Tunisia officials in key Makkah talks

1 / 3
During the meeting, the ministers discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and issues related to pilgrims. (SPA)
2 / 3
During the meeting, the ministers discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and issues related to pilgrims. (SPA)
3 / 3
During the meeting, the ministers discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and issues related to pilgrims. (SPA)
Updated 29 December 2018
Arab News
0

Singapore, Tunisia officials in key Makkah talks

  • During the meeting, the ministers discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and issues related to pilgrims
Updated 29 December 2018
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Officials from Singapore and Tunisia recently met with Saudi officials in Makkah.
Mohammed Bentin, Hajj and Umrah minister, hosted Masagos Zlkifli, Singapore’s environment and water minister, and Ahmed Aazzoum, Tunisia’s Islamic affairs minister, during separate meetings on Thursday.
Sidiki Diakite, Ivory Coast’s interior minister, had also visited Makkah as part of a delegation sent from his country to the Hajj and Umrah Ministry.
During the meeting, the ministers discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and issues related to pilgrims.

Topics: Singapore Tunis Ivory Coast Saudi Arabia Ministry of Hajj and Umrah

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Ivory Coast praises Saudi Arabia’s efforts to serve pilgrims
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi King oversees signing of agreements with Tunisia
0
Business & Economy
Saudi-Singaporean JV banks on flagship product
0
Saudi Arabia
Minister discusses Hajj with officials from Mauritania

King Salman, Afghan president discuss peace efforts

A photo provided by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on March 15, 2015 shows Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud (R) and Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani (L) are seen during a welcoming ceremony at King Khaled International Airport in Riyadh. (AFP)
Updated 29 December 2018
Arab News
0

King Salman, Afghan president discuss peace efforts

  • The king reaffirmed Saudi support for all efforts to help the Afghan people overcome the difficulties they face
Updated 29 December 2018
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: King Salman received a phone call on Thursday from Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who praised Saudi Arabia’s support for peace efforts in Afghanistan.
The king reaffirmed Saudi support for all efforts to help the Afghan people overcome the difficulties they face, and to promote stability and development in their country.
Earlier, the Saudi ambassador to the US said the Kingdom and the UAE had worked very hard to achieve success in the Afghan reconciliation talks held recently in the UAE. “We, the Kingdom and the UAE, have succeeded in bringing together the Afghan parties to start the process of dialogue to end the conflict,” said Prince Khalid bin Salman.

Topics: King Salman Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani

Related

Special 0
World
Saudi participation in Afghan talks significant — Ex-Taliban minister
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia condemns terrorist attacks in Libya, Afghanistan and Iraq

Latest updates

Michelle Obama leaps into the lead of most admired women in US poll
0
Strong undersea quake reported off southern Philippines
0
China to punish athletic doping as criminal offence
0
Turkey probes prominent TV anchor
0
UN calls on Sudan to investigate protest deaths
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.