Singapore, Tunisia officials in key Makkah talks

JEDDAH: Officials from Singapore and Tunisia recently met with Saudi officials in Makkah.
Mohammed Bentin, Hajj and Umrah minister, hosted Masagos Zlkifli, Singapore’s environment and water minister, and Ahmed Aazzoum, Tunisia’s Islamic affairs minister, during separate meetings on Thursday.
Sidiki Diakite, Ivory Coast’s interior minister, had also visited Makkah as part of a delegation sent from his country to the Hajj and Umrah Ministry.
During the meeting, the ministers discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and issues related to pilgrims.
