US arrests Jewish sect members for kidnapping children

The FBI said in court filings that the children were kidnapped Dec. 8 from their home in upstate New York and taken out of the country. (AP)
Updated 29 December 2018
AFP
  • The four arrested men are members of Lev Ahor, which practices a form of ultra-Orthodox Judaism with teachings that include veiling women from head to toe in black tunics
  • They stand accused of organizing the kidnapping on December 8 of a 14-year-old girl and her brother, 12, in the village of Woodridge
AFP
NEW YORK: Four members of an extremist Jewish sect based in Guatemala have been arrested in New York on charges of kidnapping two children, federal prosecutors have said.
According to a statement issued Friday by the US Attorney’s Office from the Southern District of New York, the four men are members of Lev Ahor, which practices a form of ultra-Orthodox Judaism with teachings that include veiling women from head to toe in black tunics.
One of the men, Aron Rosner, 45, who lives in Brooklyn, was arrested on December 23.
The other three — Nachman Helbrans, 36, alleged to be the leader of the sect, and Mayer Rosner and Jacob Rosner, aged 42 and 20 respectively, all living in Guatemala — were deported on Thursday from Mexico, where they had taken the children, and arrested on their arrival in New York the same day.
They stand accused of organizing the kidnapping on December 8 of a 14-year-old girl and her brother, 12, in the village of Woodridge, about 150 kilometers (90 miles) north of New York.
Approximately six weeks earlier, their mother had fled the sect in Guatemala fearing for her family’s safety.
She had previously been a “voluntary member” of the group which was founded by her father, but believed it would become even more extreme under its new leader, her brother Nachman Helbrans.
The four suspects devised a plan to kidnap the victims to take them back to Guatemala via Mexico and flew the children out from a small airport outside Scranton, Pennsylvania.
The children were recovered on Friday with the assistance of Mexican authorities in the town of Tenango del Air before being brought back to their mother.
Each of the suspects are charged with one count of kidnapping, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Former Nigerian President Shehu Shagari dies at 93

AP
  • Nigeria’s current President Muhammadu Buhari said he mourns “the departure of a patriot, who served Nigeria with humility, integrity and diligence.”
  • Shagari is said to have been the first boy to go to school in his northern village of Shagari in the northeastern state of Sokoto
AP
LAGOS, Nigeria: Shehu Shagari, Nigeria’s second president, whose civilian tenure was sandwiched between two military rulers in an era rocked by coups, has died. He was 93.
Nigeria’s current President Muhammadu Buhari, who unseated Shagari 35 years ago, said on Saturday he mourns “the departure of a patriot, who served Nigeria with humility, integrity and diligence.”
Shagari had an ambivalent relationship with the military, which initially favored his ascension to power but held him in solitary confinement for three years after toppling his government.
After military ruler Olusegun Obasanjo lifted the ban on political activity in Africa’s most populous country in 1978, Shagari beat regional political veterans in a hotly contested election the next year. The polls followed 13 years of military rule by four different men.
At his swearing-in ceremony, Shagari said the military had “succeeded in large measure in unifying us.”
It had been less than 20 years since the West African powerhouse had earned its independence from British rule, and it struggled to forge national unity within the colonial borders which tied some 250 ethnic groups together.
Those years saw a civil war, a toppled civilian government and a series of military administrations including that of Gen. Yakubu “Jack” Gowon, in which Shagari served as a civilian finance minister.
Shagari is said to have been the first boy to go to school in his northern village of Shagari in the northeastern state of Sokoto. He started out as a science teacher before entering politics. From 1954-1966 he was a member of the House of Representatives and later held a variety of ministerial posts under both civilian and military governments.
Even though the military had voluntarily paved the way for democratic rule, the threat of its interference loomed over Shagari’s time in office.
The oil-rich nation’s economy suffered from a sharp drop in global crude oil prices, fueling discontent. On Dec. 29, 1983, Shagari announced austerity measures in a country already suffering from high unemployment rates and general disillusionment after the oil boom of the ‘70s.
Shagari’s administration also was marred by corruption scandals. Even though the public considered him to be honest, his inability to rein in his government’s avarice was sharply criticized.
On New Year’s Eve in 1983, a group of military plotters toppled his government, describing Shagari’s administration as “inept and corrupt.” Buhari, then a military ruler, took over the nation.
Shagari, who had been re-elected a few months earlier, seemed to have seen it coming.
“My greatest concern is that democracy survives in Nigeria,” he told a biographer just before the coup.
It was not until Buhari returned to the presidency in 2015 that Nigeria saw the first peaceful transfer of power from one party to another. The next election is in February.

