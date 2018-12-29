You are here

First Gaza rocket in six weeks draws Israeli response

Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza have fought three wars since 2008. (File/AFP)
Updated 29 December 2018
AFP
First Gaza rocket in six weeks draws Israeli response

  • “An army attack helicopter targeted a Hamas military position in the south of the Gaza Strip,” an army statement said
  • Mass protests along the border since March 30 have triggered deadly clashes with the Israel army that have raised fears of a fourth
Updated 29 December 2018
AFP
JERUSALEM: An Israeli aircraft hit a Hamas position in the Gaza Strip late on Friday in response to the first fire from the territory since a November flare-up, the military said.
“An army attack helicopter targeted a Hamas military position in the south of the Gaza Strip,” an army statement said.
It said it had responded after a “launch toward Israel” that Israeli media said was a rocket.
Gaza’s Islamist rulers Hamas said the Israeli aircraft fired two missiles which damaged one of their positions but caused no casualties.
It was the first rocket fire from Gaza since an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire announced on November 13 ended the worst flare-up around the territory since a 2014 war.
In the space of 48 hours, hundreds of rockets and mortar rounds were fired into Israel, killing one person and wounding 27.
The barrage followed a botched Israeli commando raid which killed a Hamas commander and six other militants as well as an Israeli officer.
Seven Gazans were killed and 26 wounded in retaliatory Israeli air strikes before the cease-fire took effect.
Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza have fought three wars since 2008, and mass protests along the border since March 30 have triggered deadly clashes with the Israel army that have raised fears of a fourth.
During a protest on Friday, Israeli fire killed Karam Fayyad, 26, on the border east of the city of Khan Yunis, the Gaza health ministry said.
At least 240 Palestinians have been killed since the demonstrations began, most of them by Israeli fire during border clashes but also by air and tank strikes.

Topics: Israel Palestine

Houthis begin withdrawal from Yemen's Hodeidah port: UN

Updated 29 December 2018
Arab News
Houthis begin withdrawal from Yemen's Hodeidah port: UN

  • The UN sent an advance team to Yemen this week to monitor a cease-fire
  • A recent report said Houthi fired on bulldozers of the Yemeni army during a reopening of the Kilo 16 road
Updated 29 December 2018
Arab News
DUBAI: The Houthi militia have begun to withdraw from the port of Hodeida, the country's key aid lifeline, under an agreement reached in Sweden earlier this month, a UN official said Saturday.
The official, who requested anonymity, said that the Houthis began to pull back from the Red Sea port at midnight (2100 GMT Friday).

The Iranian-aligned Houthis have agreed with the government to implement a ceasefire in Hodeidah province and withdraw their respective forces.

Retired Dutch general Patrick Cammaert, the head of a UN advance team in charge of monitoring the ceasefire, arrived in Hodeidah this week.

Under the deal, international monitors are to be deployed in Hodeidah and a Redeployment Coordination Committee including both sides, chaired by Cammaert, will oversee implementation. The committee started its meetings this week.

A recent report said Houthi militia fired on bulldozers of the Yemeni army during the opening of the Kilo 16 road linking Sanaa, Hodeidah and Taiz, despite both sides agreeing to open all closed humanitarian corridors from key port to the Yemeni capital. 

UN had announced a humanitarian convoy would be moving from the port along the road between Hodeidah and Sanaa on Saturday.

The next UN-backed Redeployment Coordination Committee meeting is scheduled for Jan. 1 in Hodeidah.

Houthi Mines

Meanwhile, Yemen’s national army removed hundreds of mines planted by the Houthi militia on routes leading to Hodeidah, state news agency Saba New reported on Friday.

An official source in the Giants Brigades, a southern resistance force, said: “The demining teams began on Friday in preparation for the return of life to the city of Hodeidah and facilitate the passage of citizens after the withdrawal of the militia from the city and its ports.”

The source explained that teams managed to remove hundreds of mines and improvised explosive devices planted by the militia at the entrances to the city of Hodeidah in an operation to open safe roads for citizens to enter the city after the Houthi militia’s withdrawal.

Elsewhere, the army clashed with Houthi militia in Damt district of Dhale governorate, Saudi news agency SPA reported, where at least 25 militia fighters were killed and wounded.

Topics: Yemen

