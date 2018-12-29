You are here

Saudi Arabia destroys Houthi ballistic missile fired toward Najran

Najran was previously hit on Nov. 2 by a ballistic missile from the Houthis. (File/Reuters)
Updated 29 December 2018
Arab News
  • The ballistic missile is the second in 24 hours targeting Saudi territory
  • The launch of the Houthi missile towards the Kingdom violates the agreement signed by the Houthi militias in Sweden
DUBAI: The Saudi air defense on Saturday destroyed a ballistic missile fired by the Houthi militia in the direction of Najran in Saudi Arabia, sources told Al-Arabiya.

The ballistic missile is the second in 24 hours targeting Saudi territory.

The launch of the Houthi missile towards the Kingdom violates the agreement signed by the Houthi militias in Sweden with the Yemeni government.

Najran was previously hit on Nov. 2 by a ballistic missile from the Houthis, but coalition forces succeeded in intercepting it without causing any injuries.

The spokesman for the Arab coalition Colonel Turki Al-Maliki, has said that the Houthis continue to threaten regional and international security, and are violating international humanitarian law.

The Houthis fired more than 206 rockets at Saudi Arabia so far, killing more than 211 civilians and residents, as well as injuring hundreds.

Saudi Arabia to host next round of peace talks on Afghanistan

Updated 41 min 50 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin
KABUL: The next round of peace talks on Afghanistan will take place in Saudi Arabia, probably in January.

Saturday’s confirmation of the Saudi role followed a telephone conversation on Thursday between King Salman and the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

Ghani praised the “prominent” Saudi role “in consolidation of peace and stability in Afghanistan,” and said the next meeting in the Kingdom would be “a good step and start for subsequent processes.” 

He thanked the king for his support for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process, and the king promised to use his offices to consolidate peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Last summer, Saudi Arabia hosted a global conference of Islamic scholars to discuss the Afghan war.

A spokesman for the Afghan government-appointed High Peace Council said council members and government delegates are expected to take part in the January talks.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said discussions were continuing among the group’s leadership about the meeting’s venue and date.

Two weeks ago, American, Saudi, Pakistani and Emirati officials attended a meeting in Abu Dhabi to explore ways to end the Afghan war.

At that meeting, the Taliban said it would negotiate directly with the Afghan government only after the withdrawal of US-led troops from Afghanistan.

Since then, US President Donald Trump has surprised American allies by announcing that he intended to halve the number of US troops in Afghanistan, from 14,000 to about 7,000.

The 17-year conflict in Afghanistan is America’s longest war, and Trump has long campaigned on bringing US soldiers home. Nevertheless, in 2017 he added 4,000 troops to US forces there in an attempt to speed up the peace process.

