Saudi Arabia destroys Houthi ballistic missile fired toward Najran

DUBAI: The Saudi air defense on Saturday destroyed a ballistic missile fired by the Houthi militia in the direction of Najran in Saudi Arabia, sources told Al-Arabiya.

The ballistic missile is the second in 24 hours targeting Saudi territory.

The launch of the Houthi missile towards the Kingdom violates the agreement signed by the Houthi militias in Sweden with the Yemeni government.

Najran was previously hit on Nov. 2 by a ballistic missile from the Houthis, but coalition forces succeeded in intercepting it without causing any injuries.

The spokesman for the Arab coalition Colonel Turki Al-Maliki, has said that the Houthis continue to threaten regional and international security, and are violating international humanitarian law.

The Houthis fired more than 206 rockets at Saudi Arabia so far, killing more than 211 civilians and residents, as well as injuring hundreds.