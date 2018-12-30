You are here

  • Home
  • Azerbaijan’s president hails ties with Saudi Arabia
﻿

Azerbaijan’s president hails ties with Saudi Arabia

Saudi Ambassador Dr. Hamad bin Abdullah Khaidair hold talks with Azerbaijan’s President Illham Aliyev on Saturday. (Supplied)
Updated 30 December 2018
Arab News
0

Azerbaijan’s president hails ties with Saudi Arabia

  • Saudi Arabia was one of the first countries to provide active humanitarian assistance to Azerbaijan
Updated 30 December 2018
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Saudi Ambassador Dr. Hamad bin Abdullah Khaidair on Saturday presented his credentials to Azerbaijan’s President Illham Aliyev in presence of the country’s foreign minister.
The Azeri president hailed the ties between the two countries. He appreciated King Salman for paying attention to and supporting Azerbaijan on various political and economic issues.
Saudi Arabia was one of the first countries to provide active humanitarian assistance to Azerbaijan. From 1994-1999, Saudi Arabia repeatedly provided assistance to refugees and provided them with food, medicine and other necessities. Several disabled persons of the Karabakh war in 1999 were treated in Saudi Arabia.
In 2002, within the framework of projects for the construction of secondary schools in Baku, the “Saudi Fund for Development” extended a loan of SR35.7 million to Azerbaijan. In 2005, the Saudi government provided Azerbaijan financial assistance worth $50,000 for demining operations and also for the rehabilitation of people in the liberated territories of the country.

Topics: Azerbaijan Saudi Arabia

Related

0
Business & Economy
Saudi-Azerbaijan Joint Commission seeks to bolster bilateral links
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi-Azerbaijan ties touching new heights

Saudi Arabia to host next round of peace talks on Afghanistan

Updated 30 December 2018
Sayed Salahuddin
0

Saudi Arabia to host next round of peace talks on Afghanistan

  • Saturday’s confirmation of the Saudi role followed a telephone conversation on Thursday between King Salman and the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani
  • Last summer, Saudi Arabia hosted a global conference of Islamic scholars to discuss the Afghan war.
Updated 30 December 2018
Sayed Salahuddin
0

KABUL: The next round of peace talks on Afghanistan will take place in Saudi Arabia, probably in January.

Saturday’s confirmation of the Saudi role followed a telephone conversation on Thursday between King Salman and the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

Ghani praised the “prominent” Saudi role “in consolidation of peace and stability in Afghanistan,” and said the next meeting in the Kingdom would be “a good step and start for subsequent processes.” 

He thanked the king for his support for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process, and the king promised to use his offices to consolidate peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Last summer, Saudi Arabia hosted a global conference of Islamic scholars to discuss the Afghan war.

A spokesman for the Afghan government-appointed High Peace Council said council members and government delegates are expected to take part in the January talks.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said discussions were continuing among the group’s leadership about the meeting’s venue and date.

Two weeks ago, American, Saudi, Pakistani and Emirati officials attended a meeting in Abu Dhabi to explore ways to end the Afghan war.

At that meeting, the Taliban said it would negotiate directly with the Afghan government only after the withdrawal of US-led troops from Afghanistan.

Since then, US President Donald Trump has surprised American allies by announcing that he intended to halve the number of US troops in Afghanistan, from 14,000 to about 7,000.

The 17-year conflict in Afghanistan is America’s longest war, and Trump has long campaigned on bringing US soldiers home. Nevertheless, in 2017 he added 4,000 troops to US forces there in an attempt to speed up the peace process.

Topics: Afghanistan Saudi Arabia afghan peace

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
King Salman, Afghan president discuss peace efforts
0
World
Taliban seek image makeover as Afghan peace talks gain momentum

Latest updates

Israeli hard-line ministers to form new party ahead of vote
0
Heatwave bakes Australia for 7th straight day as northern cyclone brews
0
Polling stations open in eastern Congo for presidential election
0
World’s tallest empty hotel lit up with North Korean propaganda
0
China probe readies to land on dark side of the moon — Xinhua
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.