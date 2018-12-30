You are here

China probe readies to land on dark side of the moon — Xinhua

A Delta jet inbound to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport crosses in front of the the moon, in a waning gibbous phase and briefly visible on an otherwise cloudy day, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in Seattle. (AP)
Updated 30 December 2018
Reuters
SHANGHAI: A Chinese space probe is moving into position to land on the dark side of the moon for the first time, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday, a mission seen as an important step as the country looks to push forward its space program.
The probe, the Chang’e-4, entered a planned orbit on Sunday “to prepare for the first-ever soft landing on the far side of the moon,” the news agency said, citing the China National Space Administration. It didn’t say when the landing would occur.
The moon is tidally locked to Earth, rotating at the same rate that it orbits our planet, so the far side — or the “dark side” — is never visible from Earth. Previous spacecraft have seen the far side of the moon, but none has landed on it.
China launched the Chang’e-4 probe earlier this month, carried by a Long March-3B rocket. It includes a lander and a rover to explore the surface of the moon.
Xinhua said that the probe had entered an elliptical lunar orbit at 08.55 Beijing time, which brought it at its closest point just 15 kilometers away from the surface of the moon. The Chang’e-4 first entered a lunar orbit on Dec. 12.
The tasks of the Chang’e-4 include astronomical observation, surveying the moon’s terrain, landform and mineral composition, and measuring the neutron radiation and neutral atoms to study the environment on the far side of the moon.
China aims to catch up with Russia and the United States to become a major space power by 2030. It is planning to launch construction of its own manned space station next year.
However, while China has insisted its ambitions are purely peaceful, the US Defense Department has accused it of pursuing activities aimed at preventing other nations from using space-based assets during a crisis.
The space control center will select a “proper time” to land the probe on the far side of the moon, Xinhua reported. Its descent is being aided by a relay satellite, the Queqiao, or Magpie Bridge.

‘Technology is the most secular language in the world’

Updated 26 December 2018
Amna Ehtehsham Khaishgi
DUBAI: In order for universities to chart the course of the future, they must include technology in their curriculum.
That was the message voiced by the Aligarh Muslim University’s (AMU) alumni during a panel discussion hosted in the UAE, titled as the “role of universities in developing digital era.”
Personalities from leading universities took part in the event which was conducted on the sidelines of the Sir Syed Global Excellence Award ceremony in Dubai.
Senior journalist from India and an AMU alumnus, Rifat Jawaid, essayed the role of a moderator for the evening. 
Lt. General (rtd) Zameer uddin Shah said that it is important to teach technology to students as young as those in grade one. “When it comes to learning technology, age has no bar --- whether you are five years old or 80 years old, technology embracs everyone,” he said, adding that technology is the most secular language in the world.
“No matter which religion, caste, faith you belong to, if you have the power of technology, no one can stop you,” he said.
Zameer uddin Shah was the former vice chancellor of AMU in India from 2012-2017 and is credited with introducing smart classrooms in the university.
“When I left my office, there were about 100 smart classrooms in the university. However, these smart classrooms and other infrastructure investment does not make any difference; unless we upgrade our curriculum and include technology in the courses and education system,” he said.
While responding to a question regarding whether educators were equipped or qualified enough to teach the subject, Shah said: “We need to train and equip our teachers properly to teach contemporary [technology] education. Technology is something which evolves every passing day. We need teachers that have evolved from the chalk and duster phase.”
Syed Ali Rizvi, a leading businessman from USA and an AMU alumni, was part of the panel, too. He said that as the universities are run according to regulatory authorities, it may be challenging for the university to make changes in the curriculum quickly.
“However, we can introduce after-class extra courses. These extra efforts will make a mark difference in quality of education and students’ critical thinking. One short step will eventually convert into a big leap,” he said.
Tariq Chauhan, the recipient of the Sir Syed Global Excellence award and the Group CEO of EFS facilities services group, said that these days, international companies prefer to hire human resources directly from campuses.
“However, if any academic institution is not producing brains as per the global market demand; then it will eventually be left behind. Universities have to collaborate with international organizations to determine the future demands and upgrade the curriculum accordingly,” he said.
Leading filmmaker, producer, and writer, Anubhav Sinha said that learning technology does not mean becoming ‘employable’
“Technology empowers you to convert your dreams into a reality. Digital world and technology is not just about computers. It gives you courage to take bold steps and move ahead. If you have a power of technology, no matter whether you live in an international city or a small-town person, nothing is impossible. It is all about one-big-idea,” he said.
The event was organized at a local hotel in Dubai where eminent AMU alumni from across the globe were honored with the Global Excellence Award.
AMU is one of the oldest universities in India which was established in 1920. It has more than 28,000 students, 1,342 teachers, and nearly 5,610 non-teaching staff. The university has 12 faculties comprising 98 teaching departments, three academies and 15 centers and institution.

