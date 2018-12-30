JEDDAH: Deputy Emir of Saudi Arabia’s Jazan region, Prince Mohammad bin Abdel Aziz, launched on Sunday a week-long campaign to spread awareness and training on cybersecurity.
Entitled “Cybersecurity week,” the campaign was launched at the main meeting hall in Jazan, with Prince Mohammad highlighting its importance.
The deputy emir said in his opening speech that this initiative was launched to fulfill the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which is aimed at a comprehensive development for the nation’s security, economy, entertainment sector and to provide quality living standards for its citizens.
He said the campaign will introduce cybersecurity as one of the most important components of life in various fields, through its role in boosting nationalism, consolidating human communication, serving the nation and maintaining its security.
Prince Mohammad said the campaign will introduce participants to the importance of cybersecurity and the preservation of everything related to Jazan’s data systems and information.
He also said the participants involved in the campaign indicates that Jazan has the capabilities of fulfilling digital development in line with the Vision 2030.
Jazan deputy emir launches ‘Cybersecurity Week’ in southwestern Saudi Arabia
Jazan deputy emir launches ‘Cybersecurity Week’ in southwestern Saudi Arabia
- The deputy emir said in his opening speech that this initiative was launched to fulfill the Kingdom’s Vision 2030
JEDDAH: Deputy Emir of Saudi Arabia’s Jazan region, Prince Mohammad bin Abdel Aziz, launched on Sunday a week-long campaign to spread awareness and training on cybersecurity.