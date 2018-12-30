You are here

  • Home
  • Jazan deputy emir launches ‘Cybersecurity Week’ in southwestern Saudi Arabia
﻿

Jazan deputy emir launches ‘Cybersecurity Week’ in southwestern Saudi Arabia

1 / 2
The campaign will introduce cybersecurity as one of the most important components of life in various fields. (SPA)
2 / 2
The campaign will introduce cybersecurity as one of the most important components of life in various fields. (SPA)
Updated 31 December 2018
Arab News
0

Jazan deputy emir launches ‘Cybersecurity Week’ in southwestern Saudi Arabia

  • The deputy emir said in his opening speech that this initiative was launched to fulfill the Kingdom’s Vision 2030
Updated 31 December 2018
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Deputy Emir of Saudi Arabia’s Jazan region, Prince Mohammad bin Abdel Aziz, launched on Sunday a week-long campaign to spread awareness and training on cybersecurity.
Entitled “Cybersecurity week,” the campaign was launched at the main meeting hall in Jazan, with Prince Mohammad highlighting its importance.
The deputy emir said in his opening speech that this initiative was launched to fulfill the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which is aimed at a comprehensive development for the nation’s security, economy, entertainment sector and to provide quality living standards for its citizens.
He said the campaign will introduce cybersecurity as one of the most important components of life in various fields, through its role in boosting nationalism, consolidating human communication, serving the nation and maintaining its security.
Prince Mohammad said the campaign will introduce participants to the importance of cybersecurity and the preservation of everything related to Jazan’s data systems and information.
He also said the participants involved in the campaign indicates that Jazan has the capabilities of fulfilling digital development in line with the Vision 2030.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jazan Cybersecurity

Where to spend New Year’s Eve in Saudi Arabia

During the celebrations, food trucks, coffee stands, fashion and handicrafts will be on offer, as well as theatrical performances at many places across the Kingdom. (Photos/Supplied)
Updated 31 December 2018
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
ABDULAZIZ ALAQUIL
0

Where to spend New Year’s Eve in Saudi Arabia

  • A suspense-filled storyline will be narrated during a series of acrobatic performances, including tightrope walkers, swinging displays and synchronized acrobats
  • Alkhobar will embark on a five-day outdoor food and entertainment expo that will also begin on New Year’s Eve
Updated 31 December 2018
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR ABDULAZIZ ALAQUIL
0

JEDDAH: New Year’s Eve falls on a Monday this year, which is reason enough for jubilation. Thankfully for residents across the Kingdom looking for a bit of action, entertainment options are aplenty.
Western Sky Aviation in Jeddah will host a festival for families, which will include a fine arts section, a horror maze, a Hello Kitty-themed children’s corner and an Alice in Wonderland-themed theatrical play.
Food trucks and carnival treats will also be on offer throughout the night. This festival will run on Monday and Tuesday from 5 p.m. to midnight.
Along Jeddah’s waterfront, “X JED,” an outdoor concert-like event, will include live musical performances, light shows, a children’s play area and plenty of good food.
In addition, an internationally acclaimed circus act will perform at Jeddah’s Jungle Land Theme Park.
A suspense-filled storyline will be narrated during a series of acrobatic performances, including tightrope walkers, swinging displays and synchronized acrobats.
This show will be held on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day from 8:30 p.m. in Jeddah’s Mersal Village.
Riyadh’s street walk, meanwhile, will host an outdoor art festival in which visitors can marvel at the artistic accomplishments of talented local and international artists.
Talent shows will also run and artistic merchandise will be available for purchase, along with food and beverages, throughout the night.
Marine enthusiasts in Dammam can visit an aquarium that will showcase the marvels of the marine world at Dareen Mall on New Year’s Eve. Audio and visual guides will be available.
Neighboring Alkhobar will embark on a five-day outdoor food and entertainment expo that will also begin on New Year’s Eve.
Food trucks, coffee stands and fashion handicraft will be on offer at the festival, as well as a theatrical performance and traditional music stall.
Doors to the event open at 4 p.m. in Alkhobar’s main park along the corniche.
In Jeddah’s Khalediya district, singers will perform live at The Courtyard, while Ghazal cafe in Rawdah is hosting a week of live singing performances beginning from Monday.
Noor Al-Omar, Abdullah Al-Rifai and Mohammed Al-Sultan will perform on Monday, Sameh Al-Sadeq on Tuesday, Ammar Al-Shami on Wednesday, Zakaria Kharoub and Maher Al-Marstani on Thursday and Mohammed Bassam and Mishari Al-Hamad on Friday.
A Ghazal manager, Amro Mohammed, said singers would perform between 9 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. every night.
“Sameh Al-Sadeq will perform Levantine, Egyptian and Khaleeji music,” Mohammed told Arab News. “The musical atmosphere will be unique, as it offers both classical and modern music.”
Finally, the annual Winter Wonderland Festival at the Aja amusement park in Hail will include makeshift snow pits, an ice skating ring and live musical and theatrical performances, among other winter-themed activities. This event will also run on New Year’s Day from 4 p.m. onwards.

Topics: Jeddah’s Mersal Village JEDDAH WATERRONT

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Large Lebanese delegation attends Saudi festival
0
Saudi Arabia
Baligh Okaz contest sparks innovation and creativity at Saudi festival
0
Saudi Arabia
Vets pull off life-saving C-section on stricken camel at prestigious Saudi festival
0
Saudi Arabia
Finance Ministry showcases achievements at Janadriyah

Latest updates

Lion kills worker after escaping locked area at conservatory
0
Congo opposition cries foul after presidential poll blighted by mishaps
0
After Mattis, Shanahan takes Pentagon helm at critical time
0
North Korea’s Kim sent message to Trump on nuclear talks -Chosun Ilbo
0
North Korea, Kavanaugh, all those Trump tweets and more in 2018
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.