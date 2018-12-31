UAE aviation regulator mulls green light for Syria flights

You are here

Emirates and other regional carriers suspended operations to Syria in 2012 as the civil war raged.
Updated 31 December 2018
Arab News
  • Airlines Emirates and Etihad suspended flights to Damascus in 2012 shortly after the start of the civil war
  • The UN estimates the war has cost the country about $400 billion
ARAB NEWS — LONDON: The UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) is considering the resumption of flights to the Syrian capital more than six years after services were suspended.
The authority made the disclosure in a statement on Sunday, following the UAE’s reopening on Thursday of its embassy in Damascus.
Airlines Emirates and Etihad suspended flights to Damascus in 2012 shortly after the start of the country’s brutal civil war, which has since claimed the lives of an estimated 360,000 people.
The UN estimates the war has cost the country about $400 billion (€350 billion).
When asked for comment, Etihad airways said it “does not have immediate plans to resume services to Damascus,” but added that it was “constantly monitoring the situation,” Reuters reported.
Emirates also said in a statement it was monitoring the situation but did not have anything to announce at this time, the newswire said.
Syria is reported to be seeking investment from some Gulf states to help rebuild the country and invest in key sectors of the economy.
Nicholas Heras, an analyst at the Center for a New American Security told the AFP newswire that Damascus would be seeking help from Gulf Arab states for reconstruction work.
“Assad will look to build on his success in 2018 by scoring deals with the Arab states, especially the Gulf, to kick-start the reconstruction of Syria,” he said.
Most Gulf states closed their embassies in Syria in 2012.
The UAE embassy in Damascus reopened last week while Bahrain has also announced it will re-open its diplomatic mission.

Egypt expects 5th tranche of IMF loan in January

Updated 30 December 2018
AFP
0

Egypt expects 5th tranche of IMF loan in January

  • The IMF offered the three-year loan program in 2016 after Egypt agreed to a package of reforms including the devaluation of the pound
Updated 30 December 2018
AFP
0

CAIRO: Egypt expects to receive the fifth instalment of its $12 billion IMF loan program in January, the president’s office said on Sunday.
The International Monetary Fund offered the three-year loan program in 2016 after Egypt agreed to a package of reforms including the devaluation of the pound, cuts to energy subsidies and the introduction of a value-added tax.
The IMF postponed a review of Egypt’s economic reform program, initially planned for earlier this month, prompting speculation that the fifth tranche of the loan, worth $2 billion, might be delayed.
However, central bank Governor Tarek Amer briefed President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Sunday on the “positive results” of the IMF’s most recent staff team visit to Egypt, El-Sisi’s office said in a statement.
This included “commendation of the government’s rigorous adherence to the implementation of targeted reform measures according to predetermined timetables, with delivery of the $2 billion fifth tranche of the IMF loan expected in January 2019,” the statement said.
El-Sisi spoke by phone to IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde about the implementation of the reform program on Dec. 21, the presidency said at the time.
Many economists have praised Egypt’s economic reforms over the past two years, though austerity measures have caused immediate pain for wide swathes of Egypt’s 98 million population.
Egypt earlier this year approved a mechanism to link domestic fuel prices to those in the international market as it gradually weans the country away from most energy subsidies, but the government has yet to implement it.

Topics: Egypt

