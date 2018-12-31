Bill Gates’ daughter visits Cairo with Egyptian boyfriend

DUBAI:Bill Gates’ daughter, Jennifer, traveled to Cairo with her Egyptian boyfriend last week, and took to Instagram to share snaps from the trip.
The equestrian athlete is dating Nayel Nassar, who also plays the sport and also graduated from Stanford University. The pair have been dating since 2016.
According to Emirates Woman magazine, Nassar was born to Egyptian parents in Chicago and grew up in Kuwait before he moved to California in 2009.
Nayel took billionaire Gates’ eldest child to Kuwait last year to meet his family, according to the magazine.
He took to Instagram to share a photo of the visit, captioning it: “Memorable times in Kuwait last week with family and old friends. Got to bring Jenn home and give her a glimpse of my childhood. It meant the world to me. Needless to say, she was loved by all…”