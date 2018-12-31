You are here

UN demands investigation into 'criminal' Houthi food aid theft in Yemen

Yemenis collect humanitarian aid from the World Food Program in Sanaa. (AFP/file)
  • Even with the influx of food aid, hunger and famine-level starvation continue to grow
  • In 2018 the UN, the US, Saudi Arabia and others poured more than $4 billion in food, shelter, medical assistance
CAIRO: The UN food agency on Monday threatened to suspend some aid shipments to Yemen if the Houthi militia do not investigate and stop theft and fraud in food distribution, warning that the suspension would effect some 3 million people.
The World Food Program's ultimatum was an unprecedentedly strong warning, pointing to how corruption has increased the threat of famine in Yemen, which faces the world's worst humanitarian crisis.
In a letter sent to militant leader Abdul-Malek Al-Houthi, WFP director David Beasley said that a survey carried by the agency showed that aid is only reaching 40 percent of eligible beneficiaries in the rebel-held capital, Sanaa. Only a third are receiving aid in the rebels' northern stronghold of Saada.
"If you don't act within 10 days, WFP will have no choice but to suspend the assistance ... that goes to nearly 3 million people," the letter said. "This criminal behavior must stop immediately."
The Iran-aligned Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, have been at war with forces loyal to the internationally recognized government after they seized the Yemeni capital in 2014.  The stalemated conflict has driven the Arab world's poorest country to the brink of famine, with millions suffering from extreme hunger.
The Associated Press reported Monday that armed factions are stealing much-needed food aid, diverting it to their fighters or reselling it for profit. Some groups are blocking deliveries to communities they view as their enemies.
Earlier Monday, the WFP accused the Houthis of stealing "from the mouths of hungry people" and diverting food deliveries. The UN agency said it obtained photographic evidence showing rebels seizing food and manipulating lists of aid recipients.
The WFP is helping around 8 million hungry people in Yemen and has been working to increase its scope to reach a total 12 million. It wants an overhaul of the relief system, including biometric registration, but says the rebels resist such measures.

AMMAN: France’s defense minister arrived in Jordan on Monday to visit troops battling the Daesh group, showing Paris’s determination to continue the fight after a shock US decision to withdraw from Syria.
After a stopover in Amman, where Florence Parly is set to meet with Jordanian Prime Minister Omar Al-Razzaz, she is expected to visit the H5 air base from which French fighter jets take off for sorties against the militants.
The minister’s last-minute trip to Jordan comes on the heels of US President Donald Trump’s surprise decision in mid-December to pull out all 2,000 American troops stationed in Syria, saying “we’ve won” against Daesh.
“The impromptu announcement of the US withdrawal from (Syria) caused a lot of questions,” Parly told reporters before landing.
France does not “fully share President Trump’s analysis,” she said, adding the jihadists were “not quite finished.”
“Our priority is to continue until the end.”
After sweeping across swathes of Syria and Iraq in 2014, the militants’ cross-border “caliphate” has been erased by multiple offensives, pushing them back to just a few holdouts in the Syrian desert.
In Syria, Daesh has been rolled back by separate offensives led by the country’s army and an Arab-Kurdish alliance backed by the US-led coalition called the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
The SDF are currently battling to expel the militants from their eastern holdout near Syria’s border with Iraqi.
Without the help of Washington, which carries out 90 percent of the coalition’s strikes on Daesh, the French government has said it will be difficult to finish the militants off for good.
“The United States plays a very important role as leader of the international coalition,” said Parly, adding that it might not be “realistic or effective” to continue without Washington.
The French military has deployed 1,200 soldiers as part of the anti-Daesh efforts, via air operations, artillery, special forces in Syria and training for the Iraqi army.
A ranking French officer said the timeline for the US withdrawal “might not be incompatible” with the capture of the jihadists’ remaining territory, “if it is long enough and the (SDF) advance is fast enough.”
France will also have to deal with the issue of foreign militants, especially Europeans, held by the SDF, now under threat of a looming Turkish offensive to clear Kurdish fighters from its border.
“The US-led coalition has relied heavily on the Kurds as ground operators,” said Parly.
“Their fate is of major concern, and there are other questions about the future of a number of prisoners they are holding.”

Topics: France Jordan Daesh

