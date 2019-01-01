You are here

UK counter-terror police probe Manchester knife attack

Police officers stand near a cordon at Manchester Victoria Station, in Manchester on January 1, 2019, following a stabbing on December 31, 2018. (AFP)
Police officers stand at the end of a tram platform following a stabbing at Victoria Station in Manchester, Britain, January 1, 2019. (REUTERS)
In this file photo, police offices stand guard in London. (AP)
  • British Transport Police said in a statement that two members of the public and one of its officers was being treated for their injuries
MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: British counter-terrorism police were investigating a multiple stabbing in which the suspect reportedly shouted “Allah” at a Manchester railway station on New Year’s Eve, officials said Tuesday.
A man and a woman, both in their 50s, and a police officer were being treated for knife injuries following the stabbings on Monday evening at Manchester Victoria station in the northwestern English city.
Witness Sam Clack, 38, a BBC radio producer, said he heard the suspect shouting “Allah” before and during the attack.
He quoted the suspect as saying: “As long as you keep bombing other countries, this sort of shit is going to keep happening.”
The male suspect has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said in a statement.
The woman suffered injuries to her face and abdomen and the man was wounded in the abdomen, while a British Transport Police officer sustained a stab wound to the shoulder.
Their injuries were described as serious but not life-threatening. The two members of the public were taken to hospital.
The incident happened at around 8:50pm (2050 GMT), when many revellers in the city would have been enjoying New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Clack said: “I just heard this most blood-curdling scream and looked down the platform.
“He came toward me. I looked down and saw he had a kitchen knife with a black handle with a good 12 inch (30-centimeter) blade.
“It was just fear, pure fear.”
Clack said police officers used a stun gun and pepper spray before, “six or seven” officers jumped on the man.
Clack said he heard the alleged knifeman shouting “Allah” during the attack.
He added: “He shouted it before, he shouted it during it — ‘Allah’.”
A witness who gave her name as Rebekka told the Daily Mirror newspaper: “I heard the most blood-curdling scream I’ve ever heard and turned to see everyone running toward me.
“I jumped off the tram track and started to run down the tram lines and hid behind some concrete slabs under one of the arches.
“I was just really scared, I didn’t know if I was going to die.”

Police declared the attack a “critical incident.”
GMP Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts said the investigation was being led by counter-terrorism police and officers were keeping an “open mind.”
“Tonight’s events will have understandably worried people but I need to stress that the incident is not ongoing, a man is in custody and there is currently no intelligence to suggest that there is any wider threat at this time,” he said.
“While we don’t yet know the full circumstances and are keeping an open mind, officers from Counter Terror Policing North West are leading the investigation.
“This is to ensure we have all the expertise available to us and progress our investigation as soon as we possibly can.”
The city’s New Year celebrations went ahead in Albert Square despite the incident, with a firework display taking place as planned, though increased security was brought in.
The city experienced a suicide attack in May 2017, when 22 people were killed and 139 wounded at a concert by the US singer Ariana Grande at the Manchester Arena.
The bomber, Salman Abedi, 22, was born and raised in Manchester.
 

North Korea’s Kim says ‘new path’ inevitable if US demands unilateral action

In this undated image from video distributed on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, by North Korean broadcaster KRT, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers a speech in North Korea. (AP)
Updated 31 min 6 sec ago
Reuters
0

North Korea’s Kim says ‘new path’ inevitable if US demands unilateral action

  • Pyongyang has demanded Washington lift sanctions and declare an official end to the 1950-53 Korean War in response to its initial, unilateral steps toward denuclearization
Updated 31 min 6 sec ago
Reuters
0

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said on Tuesday that his resolve for complete denuclearization remains unchanged but he may have to seek a “new path” if the United States continues to demand unilateral action from North Korea.
In his New Year address, Kim said there would be faster progress on denuclearization if the United States takes corresponding action. He added that he is willing to meet US President Donald Trump at any time to produce results that the international community would welcome.
North Korea however would have “no option but to explore a new path in order to protect our sovereignty” if the United States “miscalculates our people’s patience, forces something upon us and pursues sanctions and pressure without keeping a promise it made in front of the world,” Kim said.
It was not clear what “new path” the North Korean leader was referring to.
Kim and Trump vowed to work toward denuclearization and build a “lasting and stable” peace regime at their landmark summit in Singapore in June, but both sides have since been struggling to make progress.
Pyongyang has demanded Washington lift sanctions and declare an official end to the 1950-53 Korean War in response to its initial, unilateral steps toward denuclearization, including dismantling its only known nuclear testing site and a key missile engine facility.
Kim also called for South Korea to “completely stop” joint military drills with the United States involving strategic assets, while multilateral negotiations should be pursued to build a permanent peace regime on the Korean Peninsula.
“Now that North and South Korea decided on the path of peace and prosperity, we insist that joint military exercises with outside forces should no longer be allowed and deployment of war weapons such as outside strategic assets should be completely stopped,” Kim said.

