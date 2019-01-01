You are here

Omani claims for damage caused by Cyclone Mekunu exceed $400 million

The cyclone ripped through coastal areas of southern Oman in late May, 2018, leaving several dead, and devastating homes and livelihoods. (Mohammed Mahjoub/AFP/File)
Updated 01 January 2019
Arab News
Omani claims for damage caused by Cyclone Mekunu exceed $400 million

  • The cyclone ripped through southern Yemen before it hit Oman in late May
  • Several people were killed during Cyclone Mekunu
Updated 01 January 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: Oman’s Cyclone Mekunu left a trail of destruction and a multimillion-dollar insurance bill, national daily, Times of Oman reported.

Insurance claims against the damage caused by the devastating cyclone that ripped through southern Oman in May, 2018, have exceeded $400 million.

Dozens of people were killed when Cyclone Mekuna ripped through southern Yemen and Oman in May, leaving a path of destruction.

It hit Oman late on May 25, bringing with it, torrential rain, gusts of up to 180 kph, eight-feet tall waves, and flash floods.

Now insurance companies say they have received 1,123 claims up to the end of September worth $403.7 million, the report added, citing data from the Capital Market Authority (CMA).

There was also extensive damage caused to properties, the road networks and coastal defenses.

Topics: Cyclone Mekunu extreme weather Oman natural disasters

Sudan’s Bashir forms panel to probe protest violence

Updated 01 January 2019
AFP
Sudan's Bashir forms panel to probe protest violence

  • At least 19 people have been killed and hundreds wounded in protests that erupted in cities including the capital Khartoum
Updated 01 January 2019
AFP
KHARTOUM: Sudan’s President Omar Al-Bashir ordered authorities Tuesday to set up a committee to investigate violence during anti-government protests, even as a range of political groups called for a “new regime” in the country.
At least 19 people have been killed and hundreds wounded in protests that erupted in cities including the capital Khartoum on December 19, after a government decision to hike the price of bread.
Human rights group Amnesty International has put the death toll at 37.
“President Omar Al-Bashir has ordered the setting up of a fact-finding committee headed by the justice minister to look into the incidents of the past few days,” state news agency SUNA reported, quoting a presidential decree.
The government raised the price of a loaf of bread from one Sudanese pound to three (about two to six US cents).
The ensuing protests quickly evolved into anti-government rallies in Khartoum and several other cities.
In the initial days of the protests, several buildings and offices of Bashir’s ruling National Congress Party were torched by protesters.
Riot police have managed to disperse the rallies so far, while security agents have arrested several opposition leaders and activists in a crackdown on suspected organizers.

Sudan is facing an acute foreign exchange crisis and soaring inflation despite Washington lifting an economic embargo in October 2017.
The foreign exchange crisis has steadily escalated since Sudan’s partition in 2011, when South Sudan broke away, taking with it the bulk of oil revenues.
Inflation has hit 70 percent while shortages of bread and fuel have hit several cities.
On Tuesday, 22 political groups, including some close to the government, called for a “new regime” in the country.
“The current Bashir regime due to its political, economic, regional and international isolation cannot overcome the crisis,” the group said in a joint statement issued in English at a press conference in Khartoum.
“It can only be revised by establishing a new regime in the country that can regain the confidence of the Sudanese people.”
The groups, who had participated in a national dialogue process that Bashir launched in 2014 to tackle the country’s social and economic problems, called for a new “transitional government... that would hold elections for restoring democracy and public freedoms.”
Sudan Central Bank governor Mohamed Khair Al-Zubair said at a separate press conference that the bank aimed to rein in inflation to 27 percent in 2019 by raising production of key commodities like wheat, oil and sugar.

Topics: Sudan bashir

