Artist interweaves feminist ideals with textiles

'Jungle #1' by artist Hoda Tawakol, from her collection 'Palm Trees,' on display at Gallery Isabelle van den Eynde in Dubai. (Supplied)
HALA TASHKANDI
DUBAI: French-Egyptian artist Hoda Tawakol’s first Dubai exhibit, which is running at Gallery Isabelle van den Eynde until Jan. 3, is a timely contribution to the ever-evolving feminism discourse.

Tawakol, whose work has been featured at the gallery since November, was inspired by her experiences growing up in France, Germany and Egypt.

Tawakol has made a name for herself through the use of hand-dyed and sewn textile pieces, sculptures, fabric collages and works on paper.

Her work, which mimics female cycles of life in an attempt to deconstruct stereotypes, is inspired by the feminist movement of the 1970s.

In fact, interwoven within her artwork are feminist ideals and blatant critiques of patriarchy.

Like many, Tawakol wishes to quell the expectations placed on women.

Her collection, entitled “Dolls,” is an expression of anger at women being objectified.

In “Lures,” she uses a falconry hood, a tool normally used to calm the birds of prey, to symbolize the way in which men oppress powerful women they wish to subdue.

Her artwork is masterfully done. It is symbolic and almost interactive in a way that simple paintings cannot be.

The pieces are so eye-catching, indeed, mesmerizing, not least through her use of captivating color schemes, that they almost beckon a response.

The exhibition is named after the main piece on display, a tapestry of black and red-colored fabric from her series “Palm Trees.”

The piece features hand-dyed textiles in Tawakol’s signature style. The series, which she began in 2015, is inspired by her multi-cultural childhood.

“Palm trees make me nostalgic,” the artist said. “They symbolize the Egypt of the 1940s and 1950s, the era of glamor, the golden age that I didn’t experience. At the same age, my playground in Europe had another kind of palm grove I found in the Palmengarten, a botanical garden in Frankfurt in Germany.”

HIGHLIGHTS from Sara Naim’s ‘Building Blocks,’ at The Third Line in Dubai
HIGHLIGHTS from Sara Naim’s ‘Building Blocks,’ at The Third Line in Dubai

“Building Blocks” by Sara Naim. (Supplied)
Updated 01 January 2019
Arab News
0

HIGHLIGHTS from Sara Naim’s ‘Building Blocks,’ at The Third Line in Dubai

Updated 01 January 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Sara Naim’s exhibition ‘Buidling Blocks’ will be at The Third Line in Dubai from Jan.16 – Feb. 27

“Building Blocks”
This titular piece is created from one of three elements that Syrian artist Sara Naim has used in her second solo exhibition at The Third Line —  soap from Aleppo. The other two are jasmine and soil from Naim’s grandmother’s garden in Damascus. All three are triggers of scent memories from Naim’s homeland.

“Form 1”
Most of the exhibition features photographs taken through a scanning electron microscope, capturing the cellular structure of each element and magnifying it, then mounting the images on wood and plexiglass. The results included “deliberate glitches,” that, the artist says, “hint at the imperfections of memory and … human nature.”

“Form 5”
Naim’s large-scale reproduction of the organic “topographies” she views through the microscope, the artist suggests, “dissects how proportion shapes of perception and notion of boundary.” The press release asks: “If borders do not exist on a cellular scale, can we define ‘border’ on a macro scale?”

 

