Pope bemoans disjointed world, praises unity over diversity

The New Year’s address followed a turbulent 2018 for the pope. (AP)
Updated 02 January 2019
Reuters


  • “The world is completely connected, yet seems increasingly disjointed”
Updated 02 January 2019
Reuters
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis, in his first message of the New Year on Tuesday, bemoaned a lack of unity across the world, and warned against a soulless hunt for profit that benefits only a few.

“How much dispersion and solitude there is all around us. The world is completely connected, yet seems increasingly disjointed,” the pope said in his traditional New Year’s Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica.

In his homily, he paid homage to motherhood, saying a world that looked to the future while forgetting “a mother’s gaze” was shortsighted.

“It may well increase its profits, but it will no longer see others as children. It will make money, but not for everyone. We will all dwell in the same house, but not as brothers and sisters,” he said.

The New Year’s address followed a turbulent 2018 for the pope, whose Church was battered by a torrent of sex scandals across the world that Francis has repeatedly failed to contain. The sense of crisis was underscored on Monday when the Vatican spokesman and his deputy abruptly and unexpectedly resigned following disagreements on communications strategy.

China will not ‘give up use of military force’ over Taiwan: Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during a joint press statement with Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte (unseen) at the Malacanang Presidential Palace in Manila on November 20, 2018. (AFP)
Updated 23 min 20 sec ago
Reuters
China will not 'give up use of military force' over Taiwan: Xi

  • Chinese President Xi Jinping: Taiwan independence would be disaster, calls for peaceful “reunification“
Updated 23 min 20 sec ago
Reuters
0

BEIJING: Taiwan independence would lead to “disaster,” Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday, pledging efforts for peaceful “reunification” with the self-ruled island but warning China would not renounce the use of force.
Speaking at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People on the 40th anniversary of a key Taiwan policy statement, Xi said reunification must come under a one-China principle that accepts Taiwan as part of China, anathema to supporters of Taiwan independence.
All people in Taiwan must “clearly recognize that Taiwan independence would only bring profound disaster to Taiwan,” Xi said.
“We are willing to create broad space for peaceful reunification, but will leave no room for any form of separatist activities,” he said.
“We make no promise to renounce the use of force and reserve the option of taking all necessary means,” he said, adding that the issue is China’s internal affair and that it would permit “no external interference.”
Chinese Nationalist forces fled to Taiwan in December of 1949 after losing a civil war to the Communists.
While today the two sides have close business, cultural and personal links, proudly democratic Taiwan has shown no interest in being ruled by autocratic Beijing.
 

