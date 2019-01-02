You are here

  • Home
  • Mobil 1 official lubricant for Italian Super Cup
﻿

Mobil 1 official lubricant for Italian Super Cup

Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News
0

Mobil 1 official lubricant for Italian Super Cup

Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News
0

Juventus, last year’s Italian Super Cup winner, will lock horns with the Super Cup runner-up AC Milan under the sponsorship of Mobil 1, the official lubricant for the Italian Super Cup final.

“Saudi football enthusiasts and Italian football fans will watch this final match with great excitement and suspense in a rare opportunity to see Italian and international football stars led by world-renowned Portuguese player Cristiano Ronaldo in his first appearance at Al-Jawhara Stadium in Jeddah, in addition to top players from both teams,” a press release said.

Mohammed Islam, marketing manager at Arabian Petroleum Supply Company (APSCO), expressed his pride to sponsor this international event, which is being held in Saudi Arabia for the first time.

“We are always trying to reach the largest segment of our customers through unique events, and we are fully aware of the importance of this event to the Saudi public. We hope that these important events will continue in Saudi Arabia because they come in line with our marketing strategy,” he added.

Islam urged the Saudi public to support the two teams in a civilized way to prove to the world that “we deserve to host such a major global event.”

Emirates makes ‘flying better’ in 2018

Updated 2 min 21 sec ago
Arab News
0

Emirates makes ‘flying better’ in 2018

Updated 2 min 21 sec ago
Arab News
0

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, said it has delivered another year of trendsetting product and service initiatives across its fleet and network to make “flying better” for its customers.

In the last 12 months, Emirates carried over 59 million passengers on over 3,700 passenger flights on average per week. The airline served a diverse menu of over 66 million meals on its flights departing Dubai, and moved close to 36 million pieces of baggage in Dubai to its global network of 157 destinations. In 2018, Emirates operated over 192,000 flights, with its fleet of 274 aircraft traveling more than 908 million kilometers around the globe.

Sir Tim Clark, president of Emirates airline, said: “Our ambitions have always been driven by a commitment to continual improvement — to make the customer experience better, and to make our business operations more efficient.”

Latest updates

Mobil 1 official lubricant for Italian Super Cup
0
Emirates makes ‘flying better’ in 2018
0
UK police say Manchester’s ‘terror’ stabbing suspect likely acted alone
0
Iraqi MP’s ‘celebratory gunfire’ video sparks anger
0
Trump gives no timetable for Syria exit, wants to protect Kurds
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.