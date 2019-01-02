Mobil 1 official lubricant for Italian Super Cup

Juventus, last year’s Italian Super Cup winner, will lock horns with the Super Cup runner-up AC Milan under the sponsorship of Mobil 1, the official lubricant for the Italian Super Cup final.

“Saudi football enthusiasts and Italian football fans will watch this final match with great excitement and suspense in a rare opportunity to see Italian and international football stars led by world-renowned Portuguese player Cristiano Ronaldo in his first appearance at Al-Jawhara Stadium in Jeddah, in addition to top players from both teams,” a press release said.

Mohammed Islam, marketing manager at Arabian Petroleum Supply Company (APSCO), expressed his pride to sponsor this international event, which is being held in Saudi Arabia for the first time.

“We are always trying to reach the largest segment of our customers through unique events, and we are fully aware of the importance of this event to the Saudi public. We hope that these important events will continue in Saudi Arabia because they come in line with our marketing strategy,” he added.

Islam urged the Saudi public to support the two teams in a civilized way to prove to the world that “we deserve to host such a major global event.”