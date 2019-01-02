No security threat related to 5G infrastructure: Huawei

You are here

During a year-end press briefing held recently in central Seoul, LG U+ CEO and Vice Chairman Ha Hyun-hwoi has made it clear that the carrier does not think there are any security threats related to its use of Huawei equipment in its 5G infrastructure, rebuffing claims by some lawmakers that there is a risk of security leaks through the use of the Huawei equipment in the network.

LG U+ currently partners with Huawei for its 5G infrastructure. According to Ha, Huawei has already applied for security certification of its 5G network equipment from an international certifying body in Spain, and the public will be able to see how secure the equipment is once the evaluations are complete next year. 

“Security concerns apply to every equipment vendor we partner with, not only Huawei, and we need to thoroughly verify all the equipment [we use] is secure,” Ha said. “There are roughly 170 countries that are already using Huawei’s network equipment, and there hasn’t been any security problems reported so far.”

On a related note, at a news conference in Ottawa, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said: “Canada’s decision on whether to allow Huawei access to its next-generation wireless network won’t be a political one.”

Juventus, last year’s Italian Super Cup winner, will lock horns with the Super Cup runner-up AC Milan under the sponsorship of Mobil 1, the official lubricant for the Italian Super Cup final.

“Saudi football enthusiasts and Italian football fans will watch this final match with great excitement and suspense in a rare opportunity to see Italian and international football stars led by world-renowned Portuguese player Cristiano Ronaldo in his first appearance at Al-Jawhara Stadium in Jeddah, in addition to top players from both teams,” a press release said.

Mohammed Islam, marketing manager at Arabian Petroleum Supply Company (APSCO), expressed his pride to sponsor this international event, which is being held in Saudi Arabia for the first time.

“We are always trying to reach the largest segment of our customers through unique events, and we are fully aware of the importance of this event to the Saudi public. We hope that these important events will continue in Saudi Arabia because they come in line with our marketing strategy,” he added.

Islam urged the Saudi public to support the two teams in a civilized way to prove to the world that “we deserve to host such a major global event.”

