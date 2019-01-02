You are here

  • Home
  • Support for Yemen SMEs upscaled under BRAVE program
﻿

Support for Yemen SMEs upscaled under BRAVE program

Ayman Sejiny, CEO of ICD, center, witnesses the signing ceremony of the implementation agreements for the scale-up of the BRAVE program in Yemen. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 39 sec ago
Arab News
0

Support for Yemen SMEs upscaled under BRAVE program

Updated 39 sec ago
Arab News
0

The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) recently witnessed the signing ceremony of the implementation agreements for the scale-up of the BRAVE program in Yemen. The Business Resilience Assistance for Value-adding Enterprises (BRAVE) project aims to enhance the resilience of SMEs in Yemen in vital sectors against the impact of the ongoing conflict. 

The positive results of the first phase (2017-2018) included sustaining existing jobs, creating new ones and restoring trust links across the value chains and financial sector. This progress encouraged development partners IsDB, the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) and the Small and Micro Enterprise Promotion Service (SMEPS) to launch the second phase of BRAVE. 

Dr. Mansur Muhtar, vice president of sector operations, commended the progress made by the BRAVE project in providing livelihood support to Yemen by unleashing the private sector’s role in maintaining business resilience. Muhtar also highlighted the unique partnership model between the international donors, IsDB Group and the leading developmental and financial institutions of Yemen. Having raised $9 million in grants from the transition fund and another $32.24 million from the Women Entrepreneurs Financing Initiative (We-FI), the BRAVE model is in line with the P5P program of changing the IsDB Group into a bank of developers for development. 

Ayman Sejiny, CEO of ICD, said: “The ICD will expand its support to this innovative program providing technical oversight and resource mobilization for SMEPS and our partner banks in Yemen. We are also working with our partners to adapt and adopt the BRAVE model to other comparable contexts where SMEs are in need of business resilience support to cope with business environment challenges. These interventions are also leveraging the established network partner banks of ICD in our member countries.” 

Wesam Qaid, executive director of SMEPS, said: “The project has helped support SMEs to sustain more than 15,000 jobs and create around 1,000 additional direct jobs in the vital sectors of health, agribusiness, food processing and fisheries as a result of immediate improvement in the firms’ performance. More impact is expected in the upcoming scaling of the project across gender and value chain dimensions under the new wave of funding facilitated from IsDB Group.” 

SMEPS was first established in Yemen in 2005 and it is a subsidiary of the Social Fund for Development in Yemen (SFD).

SMEPS aims to create more jobs, expand its beneficiaries and focus mainly on developmental projects, linking them to humanitarian work. It aims to achieve its goals by pursuing “creative strategies for micro, small and medium enterprises of diversity and growth through the market-oriented approach.”

Al-Khozama students shine in Youth Leadership Program

Updated 3 min 4 sec ago
Arab News
0

Al-Khozama students shine in Youth Leadership Program

Updated 3 min 4 sec ago
Arab News
0

The grand finale of the Youth Leadership Program (YLP) of Al-Khozama International School Dammam was held recently.

Participants in the program, which aimed to enhance the communicative and leadership skills of the students, were mentored by the Prudent Family Toastmasters Club.

The event was attended by Razi Sheikh Pareeth, deputy group manager of the BEST Group of Schools, KSA; Jayashree Muralidhar, principal of Al-Khozama International School; Abdul Gafoor Irumban, headmaster; Albin Joseph, chief contest master; Alex Philip, chief judge; toastmasters and parents. 

Twenty-three boys and 21 girls from classes 6-8 underwent rigorous training for a period of nine weeks to hone their skills in communication, presentation and leadership. 

Toastmasters Albin Joseph, Merlin Albin, Narasimha Rao, Taher Saeed, Irfan Iqbal khan, Fatema Taher Saeed and Shabana were instrumental in mentoring the students. 

The contest comprised three sessions — international speech, table topics and speech evaluation. 

The international speech contest was led by Joseph Albin, where contestants spoke on prepared topics. 

The winners of the first three positions in the international speech category were Mirza Zubair Baig, Abdullah Khan Sherwani and Denin Shajji in the boys’ section, and Arunima Sunil, Sudhanthi Murali and Sachi Singh in the girls’ section, respectively. 

The table topics contest was led by Samiya Irfan Khan, in which the candidates spoke on a topic given on the spot. 

The top three winners in the category were Rudra Singh Chauhan, Harshith Harish and Ayaan Surkhi of the boys’ section, and Neeharika Prashanth, Marice Kuriakose Mattamana and Maria Roy of the girls’ section, respectively.

The speech evaluation contest was led by Zainab Taher Saeed. The winners of first, second and third positions in the category were Kaivalya Dawande, Ayser Al-Safi Rabbani and Sulaiman Dawood in the boys’ section, and Anuskha Deka, Amrutha T. Joseph, and Ashlin Joseph in the girls’ section, respectively.

Latest updates

Top bank boosts Egypt, Gulf falls in thin trade
0
Support for Yemen SMEs upscaled under BRAVE program
0
Al-Khozama students shine in Youth Leadership Program
0
Cristiano Ronaldo's photo with Dubai Crown Prince takes social media by storm 
0
Riyadh to host 10th Decofair design trade exhibition
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.