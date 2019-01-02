Hajj, Umrah Ministry pavilion showcases projects

You are here

Visitors were also briefed on the value of serving pilgrims. (SPA)
The pavilion highlighted the launch of the Hajj Capsule — rooms made of plastic and fiberglass to accommodate pilgrims. (SPA)
JEDDAH: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah continues to receive visitors at its pavilion in Jeddah’s Cultural Park, introducing its initiatives and future projects.
The pavilion takes visitors on a 3D virtual tour of the holy sites, and briefs them on the services and equipment provided by the Kingdom at those sites.
The pavilion showcases the programs dedicated to receiving and bidding farewell to pilgrims at King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah.
There are also smart platforms that aim to enrich the Hajj and Umrah experience, and facilitate the journey and performance of rituals.
The pavilion highlighted the launch of the Hajj Capsule — rooms made of plastic and fiberglass to accommodate pilgrims. Visitors were also briefed on the value of serving pilgrims.

Topics: Ministry of Hajj and Umrah 33rd Janadriyah Festival

King Salman receives outgoing Kuwaiti ambassador

King Salman receives Kuwaiti Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Thamer Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah in Riyadh on Wednesday. (SPA)
Updated 03 January 2019
Arab News
0

RIYADH: King Salman received on Wednesday outgoing Kuwaiti Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Thamer Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

The Kuwaiti ambassador paid farewell to the king on the occasion of the end of his term as an ambassador of his country to the Kingdom.

The reception at the Yamamah Palace in Riyadh was attended by Minister of State and Cabinet Member Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban.

Earlier, the Kuwaiti ambassador praised the deep-rooted bilateral ties between the two countries.

Al-Sabah also praised the Kingdom’s generous humanitarian assistance to alleviate human suffering wherever it was through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief).

Topics: Saudi Arabia

