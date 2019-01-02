Hajj, Umrah Ministry pavilion showcases projects

JEDDAH: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah continues to receive visitors at its pavilion in Jeddah’s Cultural Park, introducing its initiatives and future projects.
The pavilion takes visitors on a 3D virtual tour of the holy sites, and briefs them on the services and equipment provided by the Kingdom at those sites.
The pavilion showcases the programs dedicated to receiving and bidding farewell to pilgrims at King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah.
There are also smart platforms that aim to enrich the Hajj and Umrah experience, and facilitate the journey and performance of rituals.
The pavilion highlighted the launch of the Hajj Capsule — rooms made of plastic and fiberglass to accommodate pilgrims. Visitors were also briefed on the value of serving pilgrims.
