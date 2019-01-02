Hajj, Umrah Ministry pavilion showcases projects

King Salman receives outgoing Kuwaiti ambassador

RIYADH: King Salman received on Wednesday outgoing Kuwaiti Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Thamer Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

The Kuwaiti ambassador paid farewell to the king on the occasion of the end of his term as an ambassador of his country to the Kingdom.

The reception at the Yamamah Palace in Riyadh was attended by Minister of State and Cabinet Member Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban.

Earlier, the Kuwaiti ambassador praised the deep-rooted bilateral ties between the two countries.

Al-Sabah also praised the Kingdom’s generous humanitarian assistance to alleviate human suffering wherever it was through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief).