Saudi industrial group Tasnee gets $532 million credit facility for sukuk

Tasnee, one of the largest industrial conglomerates in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
LONDON: Saudi industrial group Tasnee has secured a SR2 billion ($532.4 million) credit facility from Banque Saudi Fransi to refinance an existing sukuk.
The Kingdom’s second-largest industrial group said it agreed the Murabaha faciity to refinance its sukuk, which matures in May.
The tenor of the new facility is seven years, Tasnee said in a filing to the Tadawul stock exchange on Wednesday.
“The agreement includes a number of conditions precedent for drawing down the facility,” Tasnee said in a statement.
Many regional corporate borrowers are seeking to refinance existing debt ahead of more expected interest rate rises in 2019.
Tasnee, like other regional petrochemical producers, is investing heavily in product expansions are global demand increases.

Topics: TASNEE Sukuk

Stocks pare losses but economic concerns linger

Updated 03 January 2019
0

Stocks pare losses but economic concerns linger

Updated 03 January 2019
0

NEW YORK: Stocks recovered much of their losses on Wednesday as investors took advantage of cheaper shares to ring in the new year, but lingering economic concerns from weak Chinese and European data boosted safe-haven assets including benchmark US Treasury notes and the Japanese yen.

Data showed Chinese factory activity contracting for the first time in more than two years. The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the euro zone also reached its lowest level since February 2016, and France’s PMI fell in December for the first time in two years. Concerns about the flagging global economy contributed to US stocks posting a loss in 2018 for the first time in a decade.

The US benchmark S&P 500 stock index dropped as much as 1.6 percent on the data, but moved higher to fluctuate between positive and negative territory as the session continued. Bank and energy shares, which have been especially hard-hit in recent sell-offs, were among the biggest gainers.

Energy shares also benefited from a jump in oil prices, which climbed as US stocks recovered.

“We’re at levels that are really, really oversold, and that’s where bounces really come from,” said Michael Antonelli, managing director of institutional sales trading at Robert W. Baird in Milwaukee. “Slowing China growth isn’t anything new, and that’s what led to today’s bounce.”

Still, MSCI’s gauge of stocks around the globe dropped 0.45 percent. Asian markets as well as the pan-European STOXX 600 closed lower.

Reflecting lingering investor nervousness, yields on US 10-year Treasury notes fell, earlier hitting an 11-month low. However, the boost in oil prices pushed up yields on short-dated maturities, flattening the yield curve. An inverted yield curve is widely seen as an indicator of a future recession.

“The yield curve is signaling that something is wrong,” said Matt Miskin, market strategist at John Hancock Investments in Boston. “The underlying economic data continues to suggest
a slowdown.”

