You are here

  • Home
  • Leader of France’s ‘yellow vests’ arrested
﻿

Leader of France’s ‘yellow vests’ arrested

The yellow vests became symbolic of the protests in Paris over planned tax hikes. (File/AFP)
Updated 03 January 2019
AFP
0

Leader of France’s ‘yellow vests’ arrested

  • Eric Drouet — who already faces a trial for carrying a weapon at a previous protest — was held while heading for the Champs-Elysees
  • One political commentator on the BFM news channel, Bruno Jeudy, said the arrest risked turning Drouet into a sort of “martyr”
Updated 03 January 2019
AFP
0

PARIS: One of the leaders of the “yellow vest” anti-government demonstrations was detained by police in Paris late Wednesday for organizing an unauthorized protest, signalling a harder line by the authorities against the movement.
Eric Drouet — who already faces a trial for carrying a weapon at a previous protest — was held while heading for the Champs-Elysees, which has been the scene of violent clashes over the last month.
“It’s called respecting the rule of law,” Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday as he defended the arrest which drew criticism from some leftist opponents of the government.
“It’s normal that when you break the laws of the republic, you face the consequences,” he added.
A few dozen demonstrators had gathered outside a McDonald’s restaurant near France’s famous Arc de Triomphe war monument and had been waiting for Drouet to arrive early Wednesday evening.
Drouet, a truck driver who appears on television as a spokesman for the “yellow vests,” had called for the demonstration in a video posted on his Facebook page.
The “yellow vest” demonstrations — so-called after the high-visibility jackets they wear — began in rural France in November over fuel taxes and ballooned into a wider revolt against President Emmanuel Macron’s policies and governing style.
The protesters, who have repeatedly flouted laws that require them to declare their demonstrations in advance, have regularly clashed with police in Paris and other big cities.
Drouet, who was filmed on Wednesday night being forced into a police vehicle by dozens of riot police in protective gear, was first arrested last month after he was found carrying a wooden stick at a demonstration.
He faces trial on June 5 for “carrying a prohibited category D weapon,” a judicial source told AFP.
Radical leftist leader Jean-Luc Melenchon, a fierce critic of Macron, tweeted: “Again Eric Drouet arrested, why? Abuse of power. A politicized police targeting and harassing the leaders of the yellow vest movement.”
One political commentator on the BFM news channel, Bruno Jeudy, said the arrest risked turning Drouet into a sort of “martyr” at a time when the “yellow vest” movement appeared to be running out of steam.
Only a couple of hundred people turned up for the last round of demonstrations called on the Champs-Elysees on New Year’s Eve.
In mid-December, after weeks of violence, Macron scrapped unpopular fuel tax rises in response to the protests, promised extra cash for minimum wage earners and tax cuts for pensioners.

Topics: yellow vests France Paris

Related

0
World
France’s ‘yellow vests’ block borders ahead of Christmas

India rebuffs Trump ‘Afghan library’ swipe

Updated 03 January 2019
AFP
0

India rebuffs Trump ‘Afghan library’ swipe

Updated 03 January 2019
AFP
0

NEW DELHI: India rejected US President Donald Trump’s comments mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for funding a library in Afghanistan, saying Thursday that New Delhi has provided $3 billion in development assistance to the war-torn country.
The US president on Wednesday took a swipe at what he claimed were Modi’s frequent comments on building the library: “You know what that is? That’s like five hours of what we spend.
“And we’re supposed to say, ‘Oh, thank you for the library.’ I don’t know who’s using it in Afghanistan,” Trump said.
A statement provided by government sources in New Delhi said “India plays a significant role as a development partner,” in Afghanistan, with projects aimed at achieving “a tangible improvement in the lives of its people.”
As the “largest donor in the region,” New Delhi has helped with infrastructure projects, humanitarian assistance and economic development, the statement said.
Highlights include a 218-kilometer (135-mile) road, a dam providing irrigation to farmers and training programs for more than 3,500 Afghans in India.
New Delhi has also provided 1.1 million tons of wheat to Afghanistan as well as a 400-bed children’s hospital built in 1972 and renovated after the fall of the Taliban in 2002.
Ram Madhav, general secretary of Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said on Twitter that India was “building lives” in Afghanistan.
“Trump should know that while he is decrying every other help in (Afghanistan), India has been building not only libraries, but roads, dams, schools and even parliament building,” he said.
Ahmed Patel, a lawmaker and a senior member of the opposition Congress party, tweeted that the “tenor and tone” of the US leader’s remarks was “not in good taste & is completely unacceptable.”

Topics: Donald Trump India Narendra Modi

Related

0
World
Protests paralyze India’s southern state after women defy temple ban
0
World
Trump mocks Indian PM for library in Afghanistan

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s defense ministry concludes naval drills for Red Sea countries
0
7 new suspects brought before Morocco judge in slain hikers case
0
How Queen Rania of Jordan's clothes hardly cost a thing
0
Five teams that can cause a shock at the Asian Cup
0
Duanne Olivier dominates once again to put South Africa in control of second Test against Pakistan
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.