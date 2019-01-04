JEDDAH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) provided medical assistance to 180,555 Syrian refugees in Jordan’s Zaatari camp in 2018, the center has announced.
The camp’s pediatric clinic received the highest number of patients, treating 54,207 children. The general medicine clinic received 32,389 patients, the women’s clinic received 20,944, the internal medicine clinic received 11,597, and the cardiac clinic received 2,564.
The center’s clinics in Zaatari camp, KSRelief said, help to provide Syrian refugees living there with “a safe and disease-resistant environment … through specialized medical teams and modern medical equipment.”
King Salman Humanitarian aid agency treats 180,000 Syrian patients in Jordan
