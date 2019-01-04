King Salman Humanitarian aid agency treats 180,000 Syrian patients in Jordan

Festival puts Saudi women’s work in the spotlight

JEDDAH: Saudi officials visiting the 33rd Janadriyah Festival near Riyadh have been given an insight into jobs and social programs introduced by the Kingdom as part of its Vision 2030 reforms.

Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Sudairy, director-general of the Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf), toured the fund’s pavilion at the festival where he discussed women’s empowerment programs, including the Wusool scheme, which aims to help Saudi female workers in the private sector increase their participation in the labor market.

The three-week Janadriyah Festival began on Dec. 20 and will offer more than a million Saudis a glimpse into the country’s cultural heritage.