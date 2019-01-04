You are here

  • Home
  • King Salman Humanitarian aid agency treats 180,000 Syrian patients in Jordan
﻿

King Salman Humanitarian aid agency treats 180,000 Syrian patients in Jordan

1 / 4
The camp’s pediatric clinic received the highest number of patients. (SPA)
2 / 4
The camp’s pediatric clinic received the highest number of patients. (SPA)
3 / 4
The camp’s pediatric clinic received the highest number of patients, treating 54,207 children. (SPA)
4 / 4
The camp’s pediatric clinic received the highest number of patients, treating 54,207 children. (SPA)
Updated 04 January 2019
Arab News
0

King Salman Humanitarian aid agency treats 180,000 Syrian patients in Jordan

  • The center’s clinics in Zaatari camp help to provide Syrian refugees living there with a safe and disease-resistant environment
Updated 04 January 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) provided medical assistance to 180,555 Syrian refugees in Jordan’s Zaatari camp in 2018, the center has announced.
The camp’s pediatric clinic received the highest number of patients, treating 54,207 children. The general medicine clinic received 32,389 patients, the women’s clinic received 20,944, the internal medicine clinic received 11,597, and the cardiac clinic received 2,564.
The center’s clinics in Zaatari camp, KSRelief said, help to provide Syrian refugees living there with “a safe and disease-resistant environment … through specialized medical teams and modern medical equipment.”

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Syria Yemen

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief continues to support needy Syrians
0
Saudi Arabia
Pakistan Senate chief briefed on KSRelief role

Festival puts Saudi women’s work in the spotlight

Saudi kids perform a traditional dance during Janadriyah Cultural Festival on the outskirts of Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 04 January 2019
Arab News
0

Festival puts Saudi women’s work in the spotlight

  • The three-week Janadriyah Festival began on Dec. 20 and will offer more than a million Saudis a glimpse into the country’s cultural heritage
Updated 04 January 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Saudi officials visiting the 33rd Janadriyah Festival near Riyadh have been given an insight into jobs and social programs introduced by the Kingdom as part of its Vision 2030 reforms.
Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Sudairy, director-general of the Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf), toured the fund’s pavilion at the festival where he discussed women’s empowerment programs, including the Wusool scheme, which aims to help Saudi female workers in the private sector increase their participation in the labor market.
The three-week Janadriyah Festival began on Dec. 20 and will offer more than a million Saudis a glimpse into the country’s cultural heritage.

Topics: 33rd Janadriyah Festival Riyadh

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Janadriyah fest is sure to take you back in time
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s cultural diversity on display in Jazan Heritage Village at Janadriyah 

Latest updates

Social media linked to higher risk of depression in teen girls
0
Canada says 13 citizens detained in China since Huawei CFO arrest
0
US seeking to ensure ‘Turks don’t slaughter the Kurds’ in Syria
0
Pelosi sees ‘new dawn’ as diverse 116th Congress begins
0
Man City snap Liverpool winning streak to reignite title race
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.